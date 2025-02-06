British boxing legend Carl Froch has slammed UFC star Conor McGregor in a brutal rant which has been uploaded to social media. The reaction comes after McGregor was seen spitting at a fan in reaction to a comment that was made towards him.

In a video which has circulated on social media in the last week, a fan can be heard shouting in support of McGregor's famous rival, Khabib Nurmagomedov. The Russian famously defeated the Irishman by submission in the fourth round in a world title clash back in 2018.

In the video, the former dual-weight UFC champion can be seen walking through a shopping centre when a fan can be heard shouting, "Let's go Khabib!" McgGregor, who has forged a reputation for being unpredictable, reacted to this and an angry confrontation followed. A spitting sound is then heard before the 36-year-old walked away saying: "I spit in your face, what do you do? Nothing."

The controversial figure has been slammed on social media for his actions in the viral video. One name who has been quick to publicly shame the Irishman is former super middleweight boxing world champion Carl Froch. The 47-year-old has taken to X to upload a passionate rant about McGregor's actions, saying that if he was in the fan's position, the UFC star would have received a "swift right hand."

Conor McGregor's professional MMA record (as of 06/02/25) 28 fights 22 wins 6 losses By knockout 19 2 By submission 1 4 By decision 2 0

The former boxer would then say: "For McGregor to go over to this guy and spit in his face... what are you doing?! Why are you spitting in a grown man's face? And not only did you spit in his face, he then bragged about it... I mean, what can the guy do about it? He has a go at McGregor and gets taken down or battered, but then again McGregor is going straight to jail."

Conor McGregor's Recent Controversies

Spit-gate is just another controversy surrounding Notorious

This is not the first time that the controversial fighter has been in these sorts of situations either. The UFC superstar was seen punching an elderly man at a bar in Dublin in April 2019 after it appeared the gentleman would not join him in taking shots of his own brand of Whiskey. Additionally, McGregor lost a civil rape case in November 2024 and has recently been accused of sexual battery of a woman during an NBA finals game in Miami back in 2023.