Former British boxing world champion, Carl Froch, has joined the list of former and active professional boxers to express their displeasure with regard to the upcoming Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight.

In particular, Froch has criticised the 58-year-old Tyson for potentially following a script in the most recent press conference to hype his and Paul's upcoming fight on the 15th of November later this year.

In a brand new video uploaded to his YouTube channel, 'Froch on Fighting,' Froch added himself to the seemingly never-ending list of former or active boxers who are really not fans of the upcoming Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight. The 47-year-old Froch has expressed his dislike of Paul in recent years and has even challenged him multiple times on social media, but none of his call-outs to the 27-year-old have proven to be effective enough to land him a big money fight.

Mike Tyson & Jake Paul's pro records (as of 22/08/24) Mike Tyson Jake Paul Fights 58 11 Wins 50 10 Losses 6 1 No contests 2 0

The biggest talking point around the upcoming, rescheduled fight between Paul and Tyson is the obvious age difference, as well as Tyson's physical condition. The fight has already been rescheduled once due to an ulcer flair up which the former heavyweight champion went through in the lead-up to their originally scheduled fight date. Froch has also taken this into consideration and believes, as many other people do, that this fight should not be happening.

Speaking in a newly released YouTube video, Froch had the following to say about the recent Paul vs Tyson press conference which took place just days ago: "Mike Tyson I think he is just playing his role. In my opinion, Mike Tyson has probably got the script. Because when I saw that press conference there was a half-hearted shove. Jake Paul stood there stern-looking and didn't even say anything, so to me, it all just looked contrived and fake. It's not even pantomime, it is worse than pantomime because, for me, as an ex-pro boxer, it is just not enjoyable to watch."

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Mike Tyson will be 31 years older than Jake Paul come fight night.

Froch believes that the former heavyweight world champion, Tyson, is simply playing up to a script in the build-up to the fight to generate hype and interest. Froch pointed out the moment in the most recent press conference where Tyson very awkwardly shoved Paul, which left many people who were watching confused and uneasy.

Related Mike Tyson's 'Odd' Behaviour During Jake Paul Press Conference Explained A body language expert has analysed Mike Tyson's behaviour from the recent Jake Paul press conference and it's not a good look.

Carl Froch Wants to See Jake Paul "Get Flattened"

Froch is making it clear who he wants to win out of Jake Paul and Mike Tyson

Carl Froch, despite not being a fan of the fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson, hopes to see the former "get flattened" when the fight takes place this November.

Once again speaking in a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Froch revealed he is very much rooting for Tyson to get a big KO win over the Problem Child in their upcoming fight, but has also admitted that due to his age, it probably won't happen.

"We want to see Jake Paul get flattened, that is the appeal. Can Mike Tyson render Jake Paul unconscious? But, unfortunately, in the real world that will not happen."

Froch gave 'Iron' Mike his best wishes for his return to the ring against Paul and also revealed he hopes that Iron Mike is getting paid handsomely for this fight and does not come away seriously hurt, which is obviously a risk for a man of his age fighting a young, powerful fighter like Paul.