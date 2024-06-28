Highlights Carl Froch shared images of his personal WhatsApp account after Joshua took shots at him in the media.

'The Cobra' has called Joshua's character into question after their exchange of messages.

Froch mocked 'AJ' for his knockout defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr and bashed the Londoner's career.

Carl Froch has branded Anthony Joshua as 'embarrassing' after the former two-time world heavyweight champion made some unflattering comments about him during a recent interview. 'AJ' was asked to describe Froch in one word and chose to call him a p****.

The former super-middleweight world champion has never been one to hide his true feelings on his critics and quickly took to WhatsApp to ask Joshua why he had answered in such a hostile fashion. 'The Cobra' has routinely pointed out Joshua's flaws throughout his career, leading to a strained relationship between the pair.

The bad blood that exists was on full display when Froch chose to share a screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation between himself and Joshua from earlier in the week. Speaking on his YouTube channel - Froch On Fighting - the Nottingham man explained:

"He called me a p****. I went straight back at him, who the f*** are you calling a p****? That’s what I sent him. He came back and told me he doesn’t like me. He doesn’t like that I’m critical, but it’s constructive criticism."

Froch continued: "He's come back and said 'I don't like you,' and fair enough, you don't like me, but all I've done is been honest and given constructive criticism on what you've done since losing to Ruiz and Usyk, and where you're going now you're fighting Dubois. There's no need to get personal, no need to start on a man's hooter [a reference to Froch's nose on which he underwent surgery several years ago] - looking pretty good by the way."

The video then reveals a full screenshot of the frosty WhatsApp exchange that can be seen below.

What Carl Froch and Anthony Joshua Said to Each Other During Brutal WhatsApp Exchange

'AJ' is not a fan of 'The Cobra'

"He’s lost a bit of class. He started personal insults and mentioned my nose again. Where he went was it’s all about the money. He thought he pulled an ace card by saying he’d earned more money than me. Where’s the humble guy gone? Stay humble. I like that guy, I really don’t think you’re all about the money. Maybe you are, maybe you’re spoiled," he added talking about a video Joshua sent him counting a large amount of cash.

Froch then brought up Joshua’s upset 2019 loss against Andy Ruiz Jr, saying: "He's talking about levels and says I'm not on his level. But let's talk about levels in terms of legacy and fights and career wins. A little fat kid from Mexico made him quit for f***'s sake. He spat his gumshield out and was looking around, looking for the corner, looking for the people in the crowd to help him out.

"He got punched from pillar to post. The referee is looking at him - 'do you want to carry on, do you want to keep fighting?' And what's he done? He's quit on his feet. That is embarrassing - something the Cobra would never, ever do. And he can take that to the bank!"

Froch was a four-time world champion in the super middleweight division in his own Hall of Fame career. His record boasts 33 wins out of 35 bouts and he has 24 knockouts to his name. While Joshua was brutally stopped by Ruiz in 2019, Froch never lost a fight by knockout as a professional.

Joshua is next set to face Daniel Dubois on 21st of September at Wembley Stadium for the IBF heavyweight title, where he will bid to become a three-time world heavyweight champion. He is currently on a four-fight win streak, which includes a rapid knockout of Francis Ngannou in March in Saudi Arabia. However, this streak came after he lost three out of five fights between 2019 and 2022 - one to Ruiz and two back-to-back against Oleksandr Usyk.

As many as 100,000 fans are expected to attend the Dubois fight. One face that Joshua likely won't be looking forward to seeing, though, is that of Froch.