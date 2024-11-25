Fans noticed a peculiar habit of Mike Tyson's throughout his unanimous decision loss to Jake Paul, and Carl Froch has an interesting theory on why he was doing it.

During a fight that delivered little in the way of action, 'The Baddest Man on the Planet' was seen repeatedly biting his glove throughout the bout. Tyson was immediately asked about the matter in his post-fight interview, where he claimed it was because he has a 'biting fixation'.

Among those not convinced by Tyson's explanation was former WBC Cruiserweight Champion Tony Bellew, who speculated that Tyson was actually biting himself because he was in pain.

However, while speaking with CasinoApps.com on behalf of GIVEMESPORT, ex-super middleweight world titleholder Carl Froch had a very different opinion on Tyson's behaviour - and it's linked to his previous claims that the fight would be scripted.

Carl Froch Insists Mike Tyson Never Wanted to Hurt Jake Paul

'The Cobra' believes 'Iron Mike' was holding back in the fight

Froch was an outspoken critic of the bout from the moment it was announced that heavyweight icon Tyson would be returning to the ring just a few years shy of his 60th birthday against the 27-year-old Paul. The Nottingham man made several pre-fight predictions suggesting that the action would play out to a script.

Mike Tyson & Jake Paul's pro records (as of 25/11/24) Mike Tyson Jake Paul Fights 59 12 Wins 50 11 Losses 7 1 No Contests 2 0

'The Cobra' didn't jump straight to that line of thinking when addressing Tyson chewing on his own fist, though. Instead, Froch revealed that he had bitten his gloves during his own Hall of Fame boxing career.

"Sometimes, if your gloves are uncomfortable, I've been known to sort of bite the thumb part, I've been known to try and twist my hand in the glove. Because you can't get hold of the glove, so you have to hold it with your teeth and twist it."

However, that's not the reason that Froch believes Tyson was biting down on his gloves. The 58-year-old started brightly enough in the contest, but seemed to lessen his aggression after catching Paul with a stiff shot. His lack of activity afterwards even caused some fans to label the footage as 'the moment Tyson decided to stop [throwing punches] in order to get paid].

Froch acknowledged that argument and suggested that Tyson could have been biting his glove as a reminder to take it easy on 'The Problem Child'.

"Was he biting his glove like ‘don't do it’? You know when you bite your tongue, you don't want to say anything, bite your glove, bite your hand. Maybe he was just holding himself back.

"To be honest, only he knows what he was up to. But he was chewing the end of his glove, wasn't he? I think he was using it as a hold back measure."

Although he jokingly called out Jake's older brother, Logan Paul, after the fight, Tyson later admitted that his bout with Paul would be his final professional boxing contest.

Despite drawing a huge crowd at AT&T Stadium - and causing Netflix to crash - the fight never threatened to live up to the considerable hype surrounding it.