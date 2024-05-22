Highlights Carl Froch has sensationally claimed he'd rather watch Nottingham Forest than Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua.

'The Gypsy King' suffered the first defeat of his professional career on Saturday night against Oleksandr Usyk.

Froch believes Fury would be the favourite against Joshua if the pair were to fight right now.

Former boxing world champion Carl Froch has miraculously claimed he'd rather watch Nottingham Forest than Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua.

'The Gypsy King' suffered the first loss of his professional career on Saturday night against Oleksandr Usyk. The Ukrainian became the first undisputed heavyweight champion of the world since Lennox Lewis in 1999 when he defeated the Brit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The 37-year-old secured a tight split decision win on the judges' scorecards after an epic battle at Kingdom Arena. The official score totals read 115-112 Usyk, 114-113 Fury & 114-113 Usyk.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Oleksandr Usyk is just the 25th man in history to reign as undisputed heavyweight champion - and the first fighter to ever do it in the four-belt era.

Towards the halfway stage of the contest, Fury was using his size and reach to dominate the proceedings. However, it wasn't long before Usyk was able to get back on top, with the decisive moment coming in the ninth round.

Usyk landed a number of stinging shots - which appeared to nearly knock Fury out. The Brit was left dazed on the canvas and was saved by the bell, with many believing that the contest should've been stopped.

Carl Froch Not Excited By Fury vs Joshua

He believes it'd be two losers fighting each other

Froch admits that a showdown between Fury and Joshua would be 'two losers' fighting each other and believes the interest in the contest has been damped following 'The Gypsy King's' defeat to Usyk last weekend. Speaking to Lord Ping, he said:

"I'm not surprised Fury’s activated the rematch clause, where else can he go? Does anyone want to see Fury and Anthony Joshua - it's two losers isn't it? You've got two losers there fighting over second place. It would have been huge if Fury beat Usyk, but now it's two losers in a rubber match. I'm not that excited about it, if Nottingham Forest are playing I'm watching that instead. "Fury should try and rectify the defeat to Usyk. I think he needs to rectify the loss if he's going to be remembered as a top fighter of the era. To be remembered the best, he's going to have to beat Usyk."

With Froch admitting that Fury should chase the second showdown with Usyk, it'd appear that the pair are targeting a rematch for later this year.

An immediate rematch was a contractual clause agreed to when Fury and Usyk agreed to meet for the undisputed heavyweight championship of the world - and Turki Alalshikh has already booked the contest to kick off the latest edition of Riyadh Season.

Speaking to ESPN, His Excellency called Fury vs Usyk the "crown jewel of his efforts" to rebuild the sport of boxing and declared that he plans to stage the rematch on either the 12th or 13th of October this year. That means that both men will have less than five months to recover from their first encounter before being obliged to step back into the ring.

Froch Insists Fury Would be the Favourite Against Joshua

He believes Joshua is flattered by 'low-level opposition'

While the 46-year-old appears to be disinterested in a fight between the two Brits at the moment, he adds Fury would be the favourite if he was to step in the ring with 'AJ' right now.

He added: "Fury-Usyk was a close fight, so I'd make Fury the favourite against AJ. What's AJ done since losing to Andy Ruiz? He's had comeback fights against opponents who didn't want to be in there with him, he lost twice to Usyk and he beat Ngannou in an exhibition.

"AJ has been flattered by the low-level opposition he's been fighting at. If Fury jumps in there with AJ now on the back of that performance, I'd make Fury the favourite."

Joshua, 34, recently discussed his potential next opponent, revealing that Alalshikh has a plan for the event at Wembley Stadium in the UK in September. That said, an official opponent is yet to be announced as 'AJ' looks to make it five wins on the bounce following back-to-back defeats to Usyk.