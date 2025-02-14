Tyson Fury's retirement from boxing left fans around the world puzzled, but there could be an intriguing explanation. After his second defeat to 38-year-old Oleksandr Usyk, 'The Gypsy King' took to social media to announce he was hanging up his gloves.

However, Fury is no stranger to retirement U-turns - this marks the fifth time he has called it a day. While it remains to be seen if the former heavyweight champion will return to the ring, former super-middleweight champion Carl Froch claims to have inside knowledge about why the 36-year-old is walking away.

'The Cobra' recently sat down with Action Network to discuss a number of topics within boxing, including Fury's retirement. Froch's insight into the decision came via a conversation with a source close to Team Fury.

Carl Froch Dismisses Fury's 'Robbery' Claims After Usyk Rematch

Fury lost "lost fair and square" according to the former world champion