Carl Froch has addressed the reason he chose not to intervene in Tony Bellew's post-fight altercation with Jermaine Franklin’s trainer Lorenzo Reynolds, after the American lost to Anthony Joshua via unanimous decision at the O2.

After the contest, Reynolds attempted to confront the British fighter – something that Bellew, a long-time friend of Joshua, did not take kindly to.

This led to Reynolds and Bellew becoming embroiled in a war of words as stunned commentators watched on.

Tony Bellew altercation caused panic among BBC commentators

Meanwhile, Froch was spotted 'living his best life' and filming the incident on his phone.

But while some found the former super-middleweight champion's actions hilarious, others scolded him for not intervening.

“The warrior that is Carl Froch sits there and films it while Steve Bunce is the one to run over to try to calm things down," tweeted one fan sarcastically.

But Froch has now revealed why he chose to record the confrontation, instead of getting involved, and his reasoning is brilliant.

VIDEO: Carl Froch films Tony Bellew altercation on his phone

Carl Froch reveals why he didn't intervene in Tony Bellew altercation

Responding to the fan in question, Froch implied that he opted to stay away from the incident because otherwise, he would've gotten the better of both men.

"It’s not gonna end well if I get involved. Bodies piled up as you can imagine," he stressed.

The 45-year-old also emphasised that he had no reason to get involved and was more than happy to watch the drama unfold.

"When you’ve got nothing to prove, just sit and watch popcorn," he wrote.

Bellew reveals how the altercation started

Speaking on iFL TV after the incident, Bellew said: "You can’t have a trainer going for a boxer.

"So I said ‘hey lad what are you playing at?’ And he’s said something, and I’ve said ‘f*** it, let’s do it then. I’ll f***** meet you with a right hand’… his mate apologised to me and I said ‘you can’t’.

“I didn't want the trouble with him, but I just said ‘what are you doing?’ And he went ‘what are you going to do?’

“I said ‘what the f*** are you going to do’ so I've stepped down like ‘let's go’. I stepped aside, so I thought he was going to step to me and a right hand was going to meet him."

He added: “But he didn't get close enough, so what do you want me to do? I was just trying to tell the man that you can't approach a fighter, so you can't do that.

“It's down to the fighters and if Jermaine and [Anthony] are having a little tussle..."

VIDEO: Tony Bellew's altercation with Lorenzo Reynolds

Froch wants to fight Jake Paul

Despite being retired, Froch has admitted that he would consider fighting Jake Paul in the future and believes he could knock out the Problem Child with ease.

"I'd make mincemeat of him, it'd be an easy fight. I'd smash him to bits inside two rounds, but that’s in my head. The reality might be different. I'd think we'd fill Wembley. Minimum 80,000.

"What would it take to get me in the ring with Jake Paul? Not much, not much at all. In his head he might think Froch is nine years retired, has silver hair, and is old at 45, and maybe he thinks he can redeem himself for losing. I'd love to fight Jake Paul and smash him to bits. But I think he was exposed against a novice pro [Tommy Fury]."