Anthony Joshua is currently preparing for his heavyweight bout with Dillian Whyte on the 12th of August in London.

However, the legacy of Joshua has been called into question by Carl Froch during a recent appearance on talkSPORT.

Anthony Joshua's boxing legacy

The legacy of Joshua has been called into question recently due to the three defeats that the Olympic gold medalist has suffered in his last six fights.

Joshua had looked undefeatable prior to his shock defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr in New York on the 1st of June 2019.

The British boxer had 22 wins and no defeats, and he held the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles. The shock defeat to Ruiz Jr shocked the world of sport, and it had a seismic impact on Joshua and the perception of ‘AJ’ to many.

The invincibility had been destroyed, and more boxers were willing to fight Joshua in the belief that they too could defeat the Brit.

This belief had a blow on Joshua’s confidence as well, as the fighter would only seemingly arrange fights with competitors that he would easily defeat, avoiding the likes of Tyson Fury or Deontay Wilder.

The defeats to Oleksandr Usyk will only have confirmed to many that Joshua was not the great that he was once heralded as, and that his time at the top of heavyweight boxing was over.

Carl Froch's opinion on AJ's legacy

Carl Froch is an advocate of this view as he believes that many will only remember the defeats that Joshua suffered and that the memory of the period where Joshua was a dominating force will not be as vivid.

Froch believes that the legacy of Joshua will be one that views the Brit as a former multiple belt-holding heavyweight, a good boxer, but not one of the absolute greats.

Froch was discussing this with Michael Jarmin, a long-time friend of Joshua, and he was more positive about the legacy of AJ and was arguing that his legacy has not yet been completed.

Jarmin argued that the 33-year-old still has many more fights in him and is able to compete for the heavyweight titles again.

This rebuild of his career continues with the Whyte fight on the 12th of August.

Joshua will know that this is a crucial fight for both boxers. Whyte has also lost three fights in his professional career; having lost to Joshua, Fury, and Alexander Povetkin.

This fight has been pitted as last chance saloon for both boxers.

Joshua will look to the future and a potential fight with Fury should he secure a win against Whyte. Many want to witness a fight between Joshua and Fury as it would give them the definitive answer for which boxer is ultimately better.

A fight against Fury would allow many pundits and fans to make a definitive decision on the legacy of Joshua. He could cement his legacy as a great despite suffering three defeats in his professional career if he was to defeat another (arguably) great of the sport.