Carl Froch has made his opinions VERY clear on the KSI vs Tommy Fury match-up over this past weekend as the former boxer was left less than impressed with the quality of fight.

“It was probably the worst fight I’ve ever seen,” he said during a video on his YouTube channel. When asked about it, Froch said he wanted to be careful about calling it boxing because he doesn’t want to mix in the “Misfits” boxing with “actual real boxing,” referencing the crossover boxing events that have risen in popularity in recent years in comparison to professional boxing. He did, however, go on to say that, to the event’s credit, it was a “good show, it was a great production.”

Carl Froch's opinion on KSI vs Tommy Fury

The AO Manchester Arena had a sold out capacity crowd of 20,000 with initial reports suggesting that the fight sold around 1.3 million pay-per-views with a price point of £19.99 in the UK and $54.99 in the US.

However, Froch was quick to say that though the crossover events might appeal to young viewers, the quality of the fights themselves cannot be compared to that of professional boxing. “The fight itself was absolutely f****** diabolical,” he said. “[It was a] boxing event slash s***show.”

According to the four-time world champion, the fight was not competitive at all with very little technique on display. It was ultimately a boring night that at times, he said, was cringey to watch. Froch echoed views that have been circulating online that KSI was bouncing around doing “star jumps” in the ring which fans have ridiculed the YouTuber for in the days after the fight.

On top of the star jumps, Froch highlighted how the two boxers often collided with each other holding on, which he argued the referee should have broken up. “They came together for a hug fest, they were just grabbing each other,” he added.

Total Punches Thrown Per Round KSI Tommy Fury Round 1 27 24 Round 2 24 21 Round 3 16 26 Round 4 16 31 Round 5 25 26 Round 6 16 31

When looking ahead for what is next for Misfits boxing, Froch said he hopes that these types of events that bring boxing into “disrepute” have hit a brick wall. However, when asked about Tommy Fury, who has made it clear he wants to become a professional boxer and forge a career that emulates that of his half-brother Tyson, Froch had some stern words for the fighter.

Video: Carl Froch's full thoughts on KSI vs Tommy Fury

"If he is serious he needs to start from scratch,” Froch said. “These Misfits events are holding him back, giving him bad habits.” However, the potential to earn money in these crossover events is undeniable. According to early suggestions, KSI had a payday of £10 million for the fight on Saturday, while Fury is said to have made just under half of that. Yet, while the fighters may benefit, Froch is dubious about the long term sustainability of Misfits boxing.

He said that young fans, who make up a large part of the Misfits fan base, won’t continue paying for these events if the quality replicates what was seen on Saturday night. “It’s a load of c***, it needs to end."