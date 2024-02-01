Highlights John Fury threatens to kick Carl Froch and calls him a "first class s***house" for criticizing Tyson Fury's career.

The feud between John Fury and Carl Froch has escalated, with both trading insults and personal jabs.

Carl Froch challenges John Fury's claims and asserts that he will not be intimidated, suggesting they should settle their differences in a civil manner.

John Fury has been a huge character in the sport for several years now, helping out with the success of his sons Tyson and Tommy Fury, with the former the reigning WBC heavyweight champion. Tyson Fury will take on Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight titles this month in Saudi Arabia, a fight which promises to be the most daunting test of his career so far, particularly following his narrow win over Francis Ngannou.

The 'Gypsy King' came into criticism for his performance in the aftermath of the event, including from former world champion Carl Froch, who has been commonly outspoken about the British heavyweight's career. And after John Fury elected to spark a feud online by having his say on the criticism, it appears that a full-on heated argument is brewing between the pair.

John Fury threatens to kick Carl Froch

John Fury was angered by Froch's criticism of Tyson Fury

Fury Sr has regularly sparked angry confrontations with pundits and boxers during his career, including YouTube star KSI, Carl Frampton and now, most recently, 'The Cobra'. With Froch criticising the resume of his son after recent results in the division, the eldest Fury decided to offer a more physical settlement to the debate, insisting he would kick the former boxing champion if he saw him in public. He told Boxing Social:

“He's a first class s***house, wants a kick up the a***, and he'll get it off me if he ever comes round me. When they talk s*** like that it gets under my skin, just because they want a few more viewing figures. They're jealous because people are only interested in the current champions. "That's why when you see the Furys out of boxing you'll never see us again, because we don't hang around as has-beens. No-one wants to know about has-beens. You're a bum Carl Froch, keep my son's name out of your mouth because you ain't good enough to kiss his f***ing a***.”

Carl Froch's brutal response

Carl Froch beckoned John Fury to confront him at an event

The feud has heated up online with Froch being begged to make a response by fans online after John Fury's outburst. It is clear that there is no love lost between the pair, and Froch might have just escalated that further. During the video, Froch even goes personal to talk about some of the famous father's own fights, before explaining exactly why he made his comments about the lineal heavyweight champion.

Read more: Tyson Fury v Oleksandr Usyk: Fight date, undercard, tickets, odds