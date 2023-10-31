Highlights Carl Froch praised Francis Ngannou's boxing skills and believed that he should have won the fight against Tyson Fury.

Froch accused corruption at the highest level for why Ngannou didn't get the win, pointing to Fury's upcoming fight with Oleksandr Usyk as the reason.

Froch criticised Fury for not being concerned about his legacy, stating that at the moment, his legacy is in tatters.

Carl Froch has made his opinions about Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou very clear in a recent YouTube video as he claims the former's legacy is “in tatters.”

Froch discussed the fight on his YouTube channel where he said: “Francis Ngannou went in there and put on an absolute sterling performance… he gave Tyson Fury one hell of a tough night’s work.”

When the Fury vs Ngannou fight was originally announced, Froch came out swinging, saying: “As a boxing fan I have absolutely no interest in Fury fighting Ngannou. No interest at all.”

Carl Froch changes his tune on Francis Ngannou

After Saturday night, however, it was clear that Froch was wrong, as even he praised the level of fighting, particularly Ngannou’s boxing skills, which he, and most boxing fans, were not expecting. The former boxer had previously claimed that it was going to be a mismatch and Ngannou would not stand a chance against The Gypsy King. But, in his post-fight analysis, Froch had to go back on what he said and praised Ngannou for an excellent fight, even going as far to say that the MMA fighter should have won.

“Ngannou boxed brilliantly, I thought he won by 2/3 rounds… and with the knockdown I thought he deserved to get his hand held at the end of the night,” Froch said. “Ngannou outmuscled [Fury], he was probably too strong for him.”

When asked about why he believed Fury was declared the winner, Froch did not hold back, stating: “Fury vs Oleksandr [is signed] that’s the reason I think Ngannou didn’t get the nod. It’s corruption at the highest level.”

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk

Fury vs Usyk was initially scheduled for the 23rd of December, according to reports, which was set up to be the fight to declare the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world, the first since Lennox Lewis. The December fight was being billed as the ultimate showdown, but after a novice boxer has dropped and troubled Fury, it now looks like the fight won't be taking place this year after all.

Overall, Froch laid out his analysis of the fight clearly and directly, even going as far as to say that Fury simply lost this match. According to the former boxer, Ngannou deserves a rematch, but the Usyk fight puts a “spanner in the works.”

Fury previously said that Usyk cannot back down from the December date, however, after suffering a bruising from Ngannou, there are rumours that the Fury camp now want to push the date back. Froch himself said that he doesn’t think Fury would be ready to fight in December, saying: “I think he’s going to want some more time.”

Judges Francis Ngannou Tyson Fury Alan Krebs 94 95 Juan Carlos Pelayo 93 96 Ed Garner 95 94

Froch put his final nail in Fury’s coffin when he brought up his comments about his legacy, where The Gypsy King has previously said: “I’m not bothered about my legacy.” Froch brutally tore into the former heavyweight champion by ending: “It’s a good job he’s not, because at the minute his legacy is in tatters.”