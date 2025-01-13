For footballers who play all over Europe, the Champions League is the very best club trophy a player can win, and is a competition that many young players aspire to play in during their careers.

Very few players get to realise their dream of winning such an esteemed competition, but Carles Puyol did so three times, winning the trophy with Barcelona in 2005/06, 2008/09 and 2010/11. The defender also spearheaded a Barcelona side who won six La Liga titles, among a myriad of club trophies - 21 in total. On the international stage, he was also an integral part of a dominant Spain squad which won the 2008 European Championships and 2010 World Cup.

Having come up against some tough opposition in his 15-year career, the Barcelona legend was tasked with naming his all-time XI of opponents he ever faced. There was one notable omission, though - Cristiano Ronaldo - so who was selected over him?

Goalkeeper and Defence

Gianluigi Buffon, Javier Zanetti, Alessandro Nesta, Paolo Maldini and Roberto Carlos