Barcelona travelled to San Mamés to take on Athletic Bilbao in their La Liga clash on Sunday evening.

The Catalan giants were looking for a victory to re-establish their nine-point lead over Real Madrid at the top of the table.

A couple of Barca stars returned to the starting lineup for the match against Bilbao.

Robert Lewandowski was fit to start after missing the previous few games through injury.

While Gavi returned to the starting lineup after missing Barcelona's match against Valencia through suspension.

Gavi puts his face on the line in Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona

Despite being just 18 years old and not the biggest of footballers, Gavi is as fearless as they come.

And he showed just how brave he is in the 22nd minute against Bilbao.

Dani Garcia had possession and, in a desperate attempt to win the ball, Gavi launched himself head first into a tackle.

It was a bonkers challenge from Gavi and you can view it below...

VIDEO: Gavi tries to tackle Dani Garcia with his head in Bilbao vs Barcelona

Now that's what you call putting your face on the line.

Gavi emerged from the challenge unscathed. Unfortunately he was unable to win the ball and a foul was actually given against him.

Carles Puyol tweets after Gavi's crazy head tackle in Bilbao vs Barcelona

The tackle brings back memories of Carles Puyol.

The Barcelona legend would put his body on the line in order to emerge victorious.

He was watching the game and he had to tweet after watching Gavi's bonkers head tackle.

Gavi tries another head tackle in Bilbao vs Barcelona

Gavi went head-first into another challenge in the second half.

Once again, the youngster didn't win the ball and got clattered by Raul Garcia.

Raphinha scores winner in Bilbao 0-1 Barcelona

Raphinha scored what turned out to be the winner just before half-time.

The Brazilian, who joined the club in a £55m move last summer, found space in the box and fired the ball into the net with his weaker right-foot.

The flag went up for offside but was allowed to stand after VAR deemed Raphinha to be in an onside position.

Bilbao thought they had notched a dramatic late equaliser when Inaki Williams found a way past Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

But the goal was chalked off by VAR as Iker Muniain was penalised for a handball in the build-up.

Bilbao kept pushing for an equaliser but could find the goal they needed as Barcelona held on for a narrow victory.