More often than not, when a footballer retires, the one thing they look forward to more than anything is not having to deal with injuries. After years of pushing their body to the absolute limit, the last thing they need is to be sidelined or to undergo surgery as they enjoy their new relaxing lifestyle.

One man who was ever-so-close to not having that luxury though is ex-England international, Phil Neville. The former Lionesses head coach, who played for Manchester United and Everton during his long career, called time on his playing days in 2013. However, four years later, the ex-defender was on the receiving end of one of the most gruesome tackles ever witnessed - thanks to a Barcelona legend.

Carles Puyol's Sickening Challenge on Phil Neville

Neville was furious with the tackle

The incident occurred back in 2017 during a six-a-side tournament which mimicked the format of the fan-favourite 'Masters Football' on Sky Sports. The competition, known as 'Star Sixes', saw 12 countries bring together some of their biggest legends compete in a World Cup-style group stage and knockout championship. Neville was chosen to represent England alongside the likes of Steven Gerrard, Michael Owen and David James.

However, the former Inter Miami boss' time on the pitch was nearly cut short in the very first game. A poor first touch from the 47-year-old saw the ball bounce up, inviting none other than notorious hard man Carles Puyol to come steaming in. Instead of winning the ball though, the Spaniard, who is largely regarded as one of the greatest Barcelona players of all time, took out his opponent with a knee-high challenge which should've done far more damage than it did. Watch the incident below:

Miraculously, Neville wasn't severely injured, but that didn't stop him from voicing his fury about the challenge. He said:

"It’s the worst tackle I’ve ever seen on a football field. I hope UEFA, FIFA and the FA all have a look at this. "The thing that upset me more than anything was the referee said he got the ball. Honestly, it was a horrendous tackle."

The former utility player confirmed that Puyol had apologised for the tackle, but it was only a huge stroke of good fortune that prevented a serious injury. He added at the time: "I've just had a word with Paul [Scholes], hopefully he can sort him out."

Puyol later took to Twitter, posting: "Sorry man!! I hope your knee is fine. I didn't mean to do it."

Star Sixes 2017 Results

England were knocked out at the quarter-final stage

While Neville was able to continue, his tournament would not last as long as the man who attempted to take him out. After losing the opening encounter, the Three Lions roared back with two victories to finish second in their group and qualify for the knockout stages.

There, they would meet 1992 European Champions Denmark. The Danes swept England aside comfortably, sending Neville and co crashing out before reaching the final themselves. They would eventually be undone by France, who would go on to claim the innaugral 'Star Sixes' crown.

As for Puyol's Spain, they would succumb to the French in the semi-finals, but walk away victorious in the third place play-off thanks to an emphatic 11-3 win over Brazil.