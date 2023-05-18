Barcelona legend Carles Puyol’s tweet after Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City thrashed Real Madrid 4-0 has gone viral.

City reached the Champions League final for only the second time in their history with a 5-1 aggregate win over Los Blancos - the competition’s most successful club.

The scores were tied following last week’s 1-1 draw in Madrid, but Guardiola’s men made light work of the Spanish giants at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

Bernardo Silva netted two first-half goals in the space of 15 minutes to give City a 3-1 aggregate lead.

Second-half goals from Manuel Akanji and Julian Alvarez completed the rout.

It was a masterful performance from City, who will further cement their status as the best team in world football if they defeat Inter Milan in the Champions League final on June 10.

City are also poised to win the Premier League title after overtaking Arsenal, and head into the FA Cup final against Manchester United on June 3 as firm favourites.

An historic treble now appears to be a very real possibility for Guardiola and his players.

Guardiola hasn’t lifted the Champions League trophy since 2011, when his iconic Barcelona side recorded a convincing 3-1 victory over Sir Alex Ferguson’s Man Utd at Wembley.

What did Puyol tweet after Man City 4-0 Real Madrid?

Puyol was part of the squad that lifted the European Cup that night - and the World Cup winner couldn’t help but pay homage to his former boss after City destroyed Madrid in Manchester.

Puyol tweeted: “Pep Guardiola es otro nivel” - which, in English, translates to “Pep Guardiola is another level”.

It’d be hard for anyone to disagree with Puyol’s assessment.

Can Pep Guardiola win the Champions League without Lionel Messi?

Guardiola is currently in a league of his own when it comes to coaching football teams and the 52-year-old is unquestionably one of the greatest managers of all time.

He’s now one game away from proving that he doesn’t need Lionel Messi to win the Champions League - an accusation that’s been thrown his way on countless occasions over the past decade.

But while Inter Milan will be the underdogs at the Ataturk Stadium on June 10, the in-form Italian side will be just as desperate as City to lift European football’s most prestigious trophy.

Inter, managed by Simone Inzaghi, are currently on an eight-match winning run in all competitions.