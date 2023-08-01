Highlights The USWNT received criticism for celebrating their 0-0 draw against Portugal in the FIFA Women's World Cup, with former player Carli Lloyd calling out their actions.

Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan, and Crystal Dunn were seen dancing and singing after the match, which led to backlash from some viewers who felt it was inappropriate.

Fans are divided on the issue, with some defending the players' right to celebrate reaching the knockout stage, while others believe their performance was poor and warranted a more serious approach.

The US Women’s National Team have been slammed for celebrating their lacklustre 0-0 draw over Portugal in the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Earlier today, the USWNT managed to deny a dominant A Selecção das Quinas from advancing through to the Round of 16.

Vlatko Andonovsk’s side fought hard to keep Portugal at bay and almost came close to exiting the group stage when a ball popped off the far post in the closing minutes.

However, the USWNT eventually ran the tricky game out with a nill-nill draw and thus secured their place in the next round.

With one win and two draws, the USA finished second in Group E with five points, while the Netherlands topped with seven.

The USWNT were scorned for celebrating

Following the match, a Fox Soccer broadcast caught Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and Crystal Dunn dancing and singing about their achievements.

Elsewhere in the clip, Trinity Rodman was seen smiling, taking photographs with fans and signing memorabilia.

A section of the broadcast was posted on Twitter and it saw former USWNT icon Carli Lloyd and Fox anchor Rob Stone slamming the senior players for celebrating the stalemate.

In the clip, Stone could be heard saying: “These are not the images we should be expecting to see from a team that survived Portugal. Survived to get to the Round of 16.

“I appreciate them taking care of the fans,” he added.

Carli Lloyd rips into her former USWNT teammates

The broadcast then cut to 41-year-old Lloyd, who said: “I have never witnessed… Just seeing these images for the first time right now, I have never witnessed something like that.

“There’s a difference between being respectful of the fans and saying hello to your family. But to be dancing? To be smiling? The player of the match was that post.

“You are lucky to not be going home,” she added.

Following the clip being posted to Twitter, fans have come out to debate the celebrations and discuss Lloyd’s comments.

Carli Lloyd is a former USWNT player.

One fan wrote: “Well, they did move on to the next round, most teams usually celebrate that. Their celebrations were actually quite restrained, likely because they were aware it wasn't a great match for them. And, were they lucky? Sure, but luck absolutely is part of the game.”

Another said: “A lot of people disagreeing have never played sports at a high level or don’t have the (sic) dog in them that is being mentioned in the clip.

“After that result — after the past TWO results, this team should not be satisfied or dancing. They need to lock it in or it’s a WRAP.”

A third wrote: “The take is 100% accurate. This was a POOR performance. If you’re just happy with getting to the knockouts, then dance and celebrate. But after this performance, no one should be smiling.”

Regardless of opinions, the USWNT will now advance into the Round of 16 as runners-up of Group E.