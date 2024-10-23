With the company counting down the weeks until they debut on Netflix, WWE is slowly building towards November's double dose of PLE's, with both Crown Jewel and Survivor Series on the horizon.

However, one of the biggest talking points to come out of this week's edition of Monday Night Raw had nothing to do with either of those huge shows. Instead, much attention has been focused on an ill-advised unscripted comment made by Judgment Day member, Carlito, on the show.

The controversial moment took place in a backstage segment involving the Puerto Rican star and Raw General Manager, Adam Pearce.

Just as Carlito arrived in the room, Damage CTRL members Iyo Sky and Kairi Sane were leaving Pearce's office while speaking Japanese. Watching them leave, Carlito deviated from the script by throwing out a comment suggesting he'd like to impress the pair. It's a line that he would soon regret.

The line has now been deleted

Carlito's off-the-cuff "I gotta learn Chinese" remark had not been approved by WWE, nor was it planned before the segment was taped. Aside from the fact that Sky and Sane are from Japan rather than China, the line itself was highly racially insensitive.

WWE's social media team showed exactly how they felt about the comment by never uploading it on the company's official platforms. It has since been removed from all replays of the show.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Carlito hasn't held a singles title in WWE since September 2005, when he lost the Intercontinental Championship to Ric Flair at that year's Unforgiven pay-per-view.

Backstage reaction to the situation was also greatly negative. According to a report from Fightful:

"The line was edited out of all digital clips, with the segment starting after his line. The claim internally from at least one staff member was that the line was not scripted, and that they had spoken to were in disbelief that it was said. Internally, there were a number in the company that weren't happy it happened."

Regrettably, this isn't the first time that Sky has had to deal with her nationality being misrepresented. She was taunted by a fan telling her to “go back to China” during her time in NXT - to which she immediately replied: "I'm from Japan, b****!"

While Carlito's comment has caused plenty of unrest backstage, it is unknown whether he will face any formal punishment as a result of his actions.