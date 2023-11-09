Highlights Real Madrid's manager, Carlo Ancelotti, responded to Gerard Piqué's criticism of their Champions League victory.

Piqué claimed that Madrid's recent Champions League win was a "miracle" and that nobody will remember it, but Ancelotti dismissed his comments.

The rivalry between Real Madrid and Barcelona continues as Piqué takes a dig at Madrid's success, but Ancelotti remains confident in his team's achievements.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has hit back at Barcelona icon Gerard Piqué after the latter took a sly dig at Los Blancos’ Champions League victory in 2022 over Liverpool. None other than Vinícius Jr came up with the goods in the 59th minute as Jürgen Klopp’s men were simply unable to respond.

Though, the ex-defender, who played 616 games in the Blaugrana strip, was less than impressed with their victory on the biggest stage of club football. Perhaps it's because their arch-rivals were the master trophy hoarders during the 2021/22 campaign, given they enjoyed lifting three trophies, including the La Liga title, 13 points ahead of Pique's Barcelona side.

Of course, the 35-year-old was a vital cog in Pep Guardiola’s well-oiled machine and has a respectable four Champions Leagues on his CV, but he couldn’t help but give his two pennies’ worth when asked about the success of Barça’s foes, to which Ancelotti has responded to in style.

Pique’s slams Madrid’s Champions League exploits

One of the fiercest rivalries in Spain between these two rarely disappoints. Earlier this season, it took a second-half brace from the free-scoring midfielder Jude Bellingham to cancel out Ilkay Gundogan’s 6th-minute strike to seal the 2-1 victory for Los Blancos.

Though, Pique – who is one of football’s most decorated players in history – recently had a handful of stern words to say about their record-breaking 14th Champions League triumph in a recent interview on Catalan radio station RAC1 (via AS), claiming that ‘nobody will remember it’.

“Madrid’s current team is just more of the same. They don’t offer much, but they get results, and when February comes around, they’ll still be in with a chance of winning every competition, including the Champions League, of course,” the Spaniard said. “When we win, we are remembered forever. When they win, it’s just one more. Their last Champions League victory was a miracle because they were second-best in every round, and nobody will remember it.”

Madrid have been regular winners of the Champions League since 1956, having won it on a record-setting 14 occasions, while AC Milan – who are in second place – have just half of Madrid’s haul (7). In comparison, Barça, who once boasted the greatest substitutes bench of all time, have five to their name. After understanding the chasm between the duo’s dominance on the European stage, it makes more sense why Pique may be slightly touchy over Madrid’s continued prowess.

Top 10 Champions League winners - by club Position Club Titles Runners-up 1. Real Madrid 14 3 2. AC Milan 7 4 3. Bayern Munich 6 5 4. Liverpool 6 4 5. Barcelona 5 3 6. Ajax 4 2 7. Inter Milan 3 3 8. Manchester United 3 2 9. Juventus 2 7 10. Benfica 2 5

Carlo Ancelotti’s response to Pique’s jibe

Ancelotti’s well-rehearsed Madrid side continued their flawless 2023/24 Champions League campaign with a routine win against Portuguese side Braga on Wednesday night, without key personnel such as Bellingham. The Englishman’s replacement, Brahim Diaz, opened the scoring just before the half hour mark.

Brazilian duo Vinícius Jr and Rodrygo then scored two goals within the space of three minutes in the second half to really put the men in white far and away. With passage secured to the knockout stages of Europe’s premier competition for the club from the capital, their Italian coach responded to Pique’s comments in a post-match presser.

“[Gerard] Pique lives in his own world, which is not the same where Madridista’s live. I can assure Pique that no one, not a single Madridista, will forget the Decimocuarta [14th Champions League title]. Not a single one. That Champions League will be remembered eternally.”

Ancelotti, voted as fans by football’s second-best manager currently, has taken charge of 133 matches at his current employers and will be looking to knock Pep Guardiola’s imperious Manchester City side off their perch this time around should both sides make it to the latter stages of the club competition.