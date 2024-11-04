Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has identified Kylian Mbappe as the club's biggest problem, according to reports. The French superstar made his long-awaited move to the Spanish capital over the summer, joining on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain.

However, things have not gone according to plan for Mbappe since arriving in Spain. Los Blancos sit nine points adrift of Barcelona at the top of La Liga, while the 25-year-old has struggled to replicate the sort of form that made him one of the best players in the world. With a turn in fortune not appearing to be on the horizon, it has been revealed exactly what his new manager thinks about his star man's role in the recent poor form.

Ancelotti Unhappy With Mbappe's Effort

The Italian believes that his new forward doesn't work hard enough defensively

According to Spanish outlet Relevo, as per the Daily Mail, Ancelotti is believed to have demanded more from Mbappe during the early stages of the season. The Italian is specifically said to have become frustrated by the Frenchman's lack of effort defensively.

The superstar's inability to help out his teammates when not in possession was highlighted when he covered just 8km during the embarrassing 4-0 thrashing by Barcelona in his first-ever El Clasico. Since then, Mbappe has been labelled as being Real Madrid's 'biggest problem' due to the imbalance his lack of effort causes and the susceptibility to counter-attacks it creates.

The striker is also being deployed as a central striker, which has seen Jude Bellingham be moved into a deep-lying midfield role. This has prevented the Englishman from making runs from deep into the penalty area, which proved so effective last campaign, when he finished as Madrid's top scorer in the league with 19 goals.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kylian Mbappe has scored just eight goals in 14 appearances since joining Real Madrid. He reached the same total within five games last season.

Mbappe's lack of goals is also a cause for concern among the club's chiefs, who do not believe they are getting a sufficient return from the player to justify the decision to sign him. Meanwhile, the forward's former club, Paris Saint-Germain, sit top of Ligue 1 without their ex-talisman, having produced more united performances in the wake of his departure.

