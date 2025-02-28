Carlo Ancelotti is not only one of the greatest managers in football history, but the Italian mastermind is also one of the most experienced. His coaching career has spanned four decades to date and the 65-year-old is showing no signs of slowing down any time soon.

He's currently the figurehead of Spanish and European champions Real Madrid in his second stint with the biggest club in world football. Ancelotti is looking to retain Los Blancos' European crown and pull even further ahead of the pack with an unprecedented 16 triumphs in the competition.

The men in white are expected to face stiff competition from La Liga rivals Barcelona, as well as Premier League high-flyers Liverpool. The latter have already defeated Kylian Mbappe and co. earlier in the season, with goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo sealing a 2-0 Reds victory.

Anfield was rocking on that occasion, which would have come as no surprise to anyone, let alone Ancelotti. The famous English stadium is well-known for being one of the most intimidating grounds on European nights.

Ancelotti Praises Anfield's 'Special Atmosphere'