Carlo Ancelotti is undoubtedly one of the best managers in football history. His immense and glorious career, marked by no fewer than 30 trophies, makes this inarguable. The Italian's coaching adventure began in 1995, three years after he hung up his boots, and has taken him to the benches of some of the world's most prestigious clubs.

From AC Milan to Paris Saint-Germain, from Real Madrid to Chelsea, via Bayern Munich, ‘Don Carlo’ has seen it all. His experiences have been as diverse as they have varied, and have led him to rub shoulders with some of the world's greatest football players, and even some of the greatest in the history of the game.

And while some have distinguished themselves, in the eyes of the former midfielder, through their personal exploits, others have done so through their collective contribution and professionalism. And one of them has left a very special mark on the memory of the Italian technician.

Carlo Ancelotti Named Philipp Lahm as the Most Professional Player he Worked With