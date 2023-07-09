The balance of Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid squad has shifted dramatically this summer.

The 64-year-old, who has agreed to become the new head coach of Brazil when his Real contract expires at the end of the 2023/24 season, must revamp his tactics considerably ahead of his final season at the Bernabeu.

Los Blancos have traditionally deployed a 4-3-3 formation under the veteran Italian. However, following an influx of midfielders - and the departure of Karim Benzema to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad - Ancelotti has informed club president Florentino Perez that he intends to rip up that tried-and-tested blueprint, per a report from Relevo.

Real Madrid have an embarrassment of riches in midfield right now

With summer signings Jude Bellingham (£88.5 million from Borussia Dortmund) and Arda Guler (£17.1m from Fenerbahce) arriving in the Spanish capital, there is now more competition than ever for a place in the Real midfield.

In terms of realistic first-team options, Bellingham, Guler, Aurelien Tchouameni, Toni Kroos, Eduardo Camavinga, Luka Modric, Brahim Diaz, and Dani Ceballos are all vying for minutes in the centre of the pitch.

When you combine the club's crowded midfield ranks with the fact that they've only got a handful of attacking options to deploy in the final third (Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes and new signing, Joselu), the need for change becomes all the more apparent.

Ancelotti to back youth in his final season at the Bernabeu

As mentioned above, Real are very much a team in transition at present. As part of that transition, it would be no surprise to see Ancelotti reduce the playing time of Modric and Kroos.

The veteran pair have been magnificent servants to Real and their experience will be crucial in big matches, but with a combined total age of 80, the likes of Camavinga and Tchouameni will surely be given more opportunity as the team switches to a 4-3-1-2 formation.

We've taken a look at how Ancelotti's new-look side could line up next season below.

Real Madrid's line-up for the 2023/24 season amid reports of a switch in tactics

The Real back-line has a familiar look to it, with Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao and David Alaba all returning in front of goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. The only addition to the back four comes in the form of left-back Fran Garcia, signed from Rayo Vallecano last month.

A rejigged midfield is packed with physical presence as Tchouameni serves at the base of a midfield diamond - with Guler handed a role on the right side of midfield, where he impressed last season for Fenerbache. Stiff competition will be provided by Fede Valverde, though, if the 18-year-old doesn't settle quickly.

Having already shown his ability on the flanks under Ancelotti, Camavinga could very well excel on the left in this new system.

With solid reinforcements in behind, Bellingham will be freed up to push forward into a number 10 role to link up with Los Blancos' new strike force of Vinicius and Rodrygo.

Having names such as Kroos, Modric and Diaz as options for rotation will provide Ancelotti with great reassurance, while he's reportedly even reassured Ceballos that he will have his opportunity to fight for a place in the side.