Real Madrid fans are already fearing the worst after Carlo Ancelotti’s tactical plan was leaked ahead of Tuesday night’s Champions League quarter-final first leg against Arsenal. The reigning champions will make the trip to London without several key players in their squad.

Liverpool, Manchester City, and Chelsea have all squared off against Los Blancos in recent years, and they would all agree - it’s a thankless task. Somehow, Carlo Ancelotti's side always seem to find a way to come out on top. That said, it’s impossible to overlook the fact that they’re currently a wounded beast, with numerous key players sidelined. Ferland Mendy, Thibaut Courtois, Andriy Lunin, Dani Carvajal, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Eder Militao are all still recovering from injuries.

To make matters even more challenging, Arsenal have Bukayo Saka back in form and firing on all cylinders, meaning Los Blancos' left flank will need to be especially solid. However, Ancelotti seems to be opting for a risky experiment with his lineup instead - one that could blow the door wide open for the Gunners to take a big step in the direction of claiming their first-ever Champions League honour.

Tactical Tweak That Could Spell Danger For Real Madrid

David Alaba could be deployed at left-back