Real Madrid are considering a future without Carlo Ancelotti in the midst of the club's struggles this season and they've reportedly already lined up a potential successor, with one manager spotted watching Los Blancos' 2-0 defeat to Liverpool on Wednesday night from the stands. Despite adding one of the best players in the world in Kylian Mbappe to their ranks this past summer, the Spaniards have taken a step back in comparison to last time out.

The volume of talent in the side has made it difficult for the team to work coherently and they've now lost three Champions League games in a row following their defeat at the hands of Arne Slot's Reds. After five matches, they're sitting 24th in the group table and face taking part in the playoffs if they want to progress to the knockout stages.

It's a far cry from the side that won the competition last season, completing the double alongside their La Liga triumph. As a result, COPE journalist, Roberto Morales has revealed that Madrid have lined up former boss Santiago Solari to take charge of the club should they choose to dismiss Ancelotti and he was at Wednesday's match against Liverpool.

Solari Was Spotted at Anfield

He's keeping an eye on Madrid should Ancelotti be let go

While Morales revealed on X (Twitter) that Madrid didn't have any immediate plans to sack Ancelotti, they are aware of the side's struggles this season and would be keeping an eye on things over the coming weeks and months. If the situation doesn't improve, they're prepared to relieve the former Chelsea boss of his duties at the Santiago Bernabeu and Solari is the man they've lined up to step in and replace him should it prove necessary. He said:

"Solari is the chosen option if things don't get back on track and there is a big setback in the coming months. I don't see Ancelotti being dispensed with. His successes, the importance of his figure, should not open a debate to at least complete the season."

So, as things stand, Ancelotti should consider his position secure and for good reason. He's accomplished so much as Madrid manager following his arrival in 2021, including two La Liga titles and two Champions League trophies and is considered one of the best managers of all-time. Still, things haven't gone well so far this season and he can look over his shoulder knowing Solari is there, waiting in the wings, ready to jump in and take over if asked.

The 48-year-old was previously Madrid manager between 2018-19, but has been out of work since 2022. If handed the chance, it's believed that he would take charge on an interim basis while Los Blancos searched for a long-term successor for Ancelotti and he was in the stands watching the club face the Reds at Anfield on Wednesday night.