Real Madrid crushed Barcelona to advance to the Copa del Rey final on Wednesday evening.

The Catalan giants were in pole position to progress to the final after winning 1-0 in the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.

But Real Madrid turned the tie on its head in the second leg at Camp Nou.

Vinicius Jr's goal just before half-time levelled proceedings.

Karim Benzema then netted a second half hat-trick as Real won 4-0 and secured their progression to the Copa del Rey final for the first time since 2014.

Carlo Ancelotti's team-talk after Barcelona 0-4 Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti sent Real Madrid players wild with his team-talk after the match.

He said, per football-espana: “Proud, proud to see a match like this. To sit on the bench is something to be proud of, for me and for all of you.”

“Second, I lied to you. It was not a final. This was a lie, it was a semi-final, the final we still have to play. [laughs].”

He concluded: "“And third, listen now, tomorrow is a day off.”

That comment was received well by Real Madrid's players, who immediately jumped to their feet and went wild in celebration.

Carlo Ancelotti: It was a complete performance

Ancelotti hailed his side in his post-match interview.

He said, per Madrid Universal: “It was a complete performance, otherwise we wouldn’t have won 4-0 here.

"In the first half, we struggled to get the ball out, but the first goal changed the pattern of play and in the second half we caused a lot of damage with our transitions because we found more openings.

“What I’m most proud of is that the boiler has warmed up again and when we’re warm, we do a pretty good job.”

When is the Copa del Rey final?

Real will face Osasuna in the final.

The game will take place on May 6 at Estadio La Cartuja de Sevilla.

Los Blancos will be bidding to become Copa del Rey champions for the 20th time next month.