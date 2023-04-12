Real Madrid were dominant as they swept aside Chelsea in their Champions League quarter-final first leg match on Wednesday afternoon.

Real were expected to see off their struggling opponents at the Santiago Bernabeu.

And they did just that as they cruised to a 2-0 victory.

Karim Benzema gave the home side the lead in the 21st minute.

Chelsea were reduced to 10 men just before the hour-mark when Ben Chilwell was given a straight red card for taking down Rodrygo as he was running through on Chelsea's goal.

Real made their numerical advantage count as they doubled their lead with 16 minutes remaining.

There were no further goals as Real won 2-0 and ensured they took a comfortable lead going into the second leg at Stamford Bridge.

Carlo Ancelotti shows he's still got it in Real Madrid 2-0 Chelsea

Carlo Ancelotti showed he's still got his football ability towards the end of the game.

The 63-year-old was given an opportunity to show off his skills when the ball fell to him.

The former Parma, Roma and AC Milan midfielder produced a neat touch and followed it up with some keepie-uppies before giving the ball back. Watch the moment below...

It looked so effortless for the Real boss.

When do Real Madrid and Chelsea contest their second leg?

Real have a commanding leg going into the second leg against Chelsea, which will be contested on Tuesday April 18.

Los Blancos will be expected to see the job through and progress to the semi-finals of the competition.

The winner will play Manchester City or Bayern in the last four.

City have the upper hand in their match against the German giants having won 3-0 in the first leg at Etihad Stadium earlier this week.

More to follow...