Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has penned a new deal at Los Blancos, which extends his stay until June 2026, the club have confirmed, despite reports suggesting that he would call it a day and move into international management. The Italian, who has managed the likes of AC Milan and Chelsea over his extensive managerial career, has been heavily linked with taking over the Brazil job in recent months – but the new report from Romano will rubbish any links.

Ednaldo Rodrigues, the president of the Brazilian football federation, has persistently waxed lyrical about the 64-year-old’s ability, per The Athletic, and was keen for him to take charge of Selecao. That said, the report also suggested that Ancelotti himself was keen to prolong his stay in Madrid, despite not exactly distancing himself from the clamour about his future.

It has now been officially confirmed that his second stint in the Spanish capital will be extended for at least another two seasons and the former Everton boss, who has won the ninth-most trophies of any manager in football history, will be looking to enhance their standings in Europe.

With his current club, Ancelotti has been a huge success, having won two Champions League trophies, a duo of Copa del Rey trophies, two Club World Cups and the solitary La Liga title. Real Madrid currently dwell at the top of La Liga – with surprise package Girona close behind in second – and thus, the veteran chief could add another domestic trophy to his cabinet at the end of the campaign.

Impressively, he is the only coach to have lifted the European Cup on four separate occasions and remains the record-holder for the most victories in Europe’s most prestigious competition with 118, while he is also the first manager to reign triumphant in the traditional top five European leagues (Italy, England, France, Germany and Spain).

Carlo Ancelotti’s impressive record at Real Madrid

The Italian has enjoyed much success across two stints

Like any manager that takes over the reins at the Santiago Bernabéu, the expectations are high. It’s fair to say that Ancelotti has met those lofty expectations and has his trophy-laced stints to attest to that.

By combining his two tenures together, Ancelotti, who is affectionately monikered Don Carlo, has overseen 260 games. In that sequence, he has notched an eye-catching 189 wins, taking his win percentage to 73%. Such is the Real Madrid way, they have scored an average of 2.4 goals per game and their trophy haul is a testament to the veteran’s managerial expertise – something which the club will have at their disposal for at least another two seasons.

Carlo Ancelotti's Managerial Record - Real Madrid (as of 28/12/23) From - Until Matches Wins Draws Losses Points per game 01/07/13 - 25/05/15 119 89 14 16 2.36 01/07/21 - Present 141 100 19 22 2.26 All statistics per Transfermarkt

On Ancelotti’s agenda this season will be to propel his side back to where they belong in Europe. After missing out on retaining their glory in 2022/23, thanks to the imperious nature of Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, heading to the final with Los Blancos ace Jude Bellingham as the figurehead will be at the top of his objective list.

Not only that, but Ancelotti is mid-way through charging his side to another La Liga crown. Arch-rivals Barcelona and Girona are both hot on their tails and will want to ruin the party - particularly the former, who are looking to retain their status as Spanish champions after Xavi guided them to the promised land list time out.