Carlo Ancelotti has already written a legacy that will see him go down as one of the greatest managers in football history. The Real Madrid boss has won virtually everything there is to win, and has been at the helm of some of the biggest clubs in the Champions League, including the likes of Milan and Chelsea.

The 2024/2025 season has seen Ancelotti once again lead Madrid in the pursuit of yet more titles, being firmly in the race for La Liga, the hunt for another Champions League trophy, and also in the final of the Copa del Rey when they will take on arch-rivals Barcelona. But just how many trophies has Ancelotti won over his illustrious career? From domestic cups to continental competitions, 'Don Carlo' has been victorious in them all.

Juventus

Given his incredible success at fellow Italian side Milan, it is easy to forget that Ancelotti's first ever trophy came while as manager of Juventus. Having failed to qualify for the UEFA Cup, the Bianconeri had to make do with the Intertoto Cup, and the competition was far too easy for the Serie A giants, especially given the calibre of players playing for them.

His first full season in Turin saw them lift the Intertoto Cup by beatin