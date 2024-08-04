Highlights Carlo Ancelotti picks Vinicius Jr for the 2024 Ballon d'Or, praising his talent and performance for Real Madrid and Brazil.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has revealed who he thinks should win the 2024 Ballon d'Or. He is the current coach of three of the main contenders Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior and Dani Carvajal.

Los Blancos had a brilliant campaign in 2023/24, winning both La Liga and the Champions League. At the heart of that, the trio – now up for football's biggest individual award – all had a key part to play in the success.

Having worked with the three contenders closely, Ancelotti is in a better place than most to decide who is worthy of winning the Ballon d'Or. And while he was full of praise for each of the players, talking on the Obi One Podcast he opted to go for Brazilian Vinicius Jr as his pick.

Carlo Ancelotti Explains His 2024 Ballon d'Or Pick

"Vinicius Jr because he is a talented player"

The Italian manager has coached past Ballon d'Or winners Karim Benzema, Luka Modric, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kaka, Andriy Shevchenko, Ronaldinho, Fabio Cannavaro and Ronaldo. With that in mind, he should know a winner when he sees one.

And it seems as though Vinicius is the strongest candidate in the eyes of Ancelotti. However, he did also put forward a case for Carvajal and Bellingham, saying:

"My opinion on who's gonna win, Vinicius Jr because he is a talented player. He did really well last season.

"It's true that Carvajal was also really well because Carvajal won the league, won the Champions League, scoring, and won the European Cup. And Jude did a fantastic season, winning the Champions League and winning the league. It was a big surprise, the best player of the league."

That said, Ancelotti explained why he doesn't think the award matters as much as winning club prizes. He insisted that his players feel the same way about it too, explaining:

"I think it's not the most important. Try to ask the player, if you interview the player: 'Do you prefer to win the Champions League or the Ballon d'Or'? [They will answer] Champions League!"

Vinicius Jr's Ballon d'Or Claim

Madrid's Champions League Star

It's hard to look past Vinicius Jr's as the favourite for the Ballon d'Or right now. After all, part of winning the award is shinning on the biggest stage, under the watchful eyes of the journalists and players who vote for the award, and no Real Madrid player scored more goals during the Champions League campaign than the South American winger.

He netted six on route to glory, with his last goal coming against Borussia Dortmund in the final at Wembley. He also managed 21 goal contributions in 26 La Liga games as Los Blancos won the league and netted two goals in three games for Brazil at Copa America.

Carvajal's Ballon d'Or Claim

Spain Euros Hero

Carvajal is a less glamorous contender for the award, but he's just as valid. Like Vini Jr, he scored a goal in the Champions League final and captained the club to their league win – playing 41 games in total, managing 11 goal contributions from defence.

Strengthening his claim is Spain's Euro 2024 victory. Club and international teammate Joselu has even said the right-back "is the one who deserves it the most". He would become the first defender since former Real Madrid star Cannavaro in 2006

Bellingham's Ballon d'Or Claim

Incredible debut season

Bellingham is another front-runner for the award having had an eye-catching debut season with Real Madrid. The Englishman took like a duck to water to Spanish football, finishing with 23 goals and 13 assists in all competitions for Los Blancos.

He also went all the way to the final at the European Championships, delivering two goals for England, including his unforgettable last-gasp bicycle kick vs Slovakia. The last Englishman to win the award for another ex-Madrid man Michael Owen, although he was still at Liverpool when he claimed his prize in 2001.

Of the trio, only Rodri – who won the Premier League with Manchester City and Euro 2024 with Spain – seems to have a strong enough claim to pip the Real Madrid men to the post. The awards will take place on The nominees for the award will be announced on 4 September 2024, while the ceremony will be held on 28 October.

