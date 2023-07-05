Carlo Ancelotti, one of the most decorated managers in the world of football, has recently been announced as the new manager of the Brazil national team, set to take the helm in 2024.

The appointment adds another illustrious chapter to Ancelotti's storied career, which has seen him manage some of the biggest clubs in the world, achieving a lot of success along the way.

18

17 Everton (2019-21)

Ancelotti's time at Everton was marked by a project of rebuilding and steady progress, rather than immediate success.

Fans of the club were outright stunned that Ancelotti, one of the best managers of all time, was coming into Everton, and hoped that the appointment would seem them skyrocket up the table.

Despite not winning any titles, Carlo did help to stabilise the club and left a solid foundation for his successors, although the managers that came after him simply weren't on his level, and struggled to replicate his work.

His tenure at Everton was characterised by his ability to improve the team's defensive solidity and his focus on developing young players, but because of the limited physical success he achieved, is probably his worst managerial job thus far.

16 Reggiana (1995-1996)

After a three year spell as the Assistant Manager of Ancelotti's managerial career began at Reggiana, where he took sole charge in 1995.

Despite being a rookie manager, Ancelotti led the team to promotion to Serie A in his first season, an achievement that cannot be scoffed at.

His success at Reggiana caught the attention of Parma, who appointed him as their manager the following season, showing just how promising his first year in management was.

Although his time at Reggiana was brief, it was an important stepping stone in Ancelotti's managerial career, and he definitely achieved a good deal of success while at the club.

14 Parma (1996-1998)

Ancelotti's first major managerial role was at Parma, where he took over in 1996.

He had a strong squad at his disposal, including the likes of Gianluigi Buffon, Fabio Cannavaro, and Hernan Crespo, but despite that talent, struggled to deliver success at Parma.

He led the team to a second-place finish in his first season, but could not maintain this level of performance, despite having some of the league's best players at his disposal.

His defensive style of play was often criticised, and he was unable to win any silverware during his time at the club.

Despite this, his tenure at Parma is often seen as a crucial learning experience in his managerial career, which has seen him become one of the greatest managers of all time.

12 Napoli (2018-19)

Carlo Ancelotti took the reins at Napoli in May 2018, signing a three-year contract and replacing Maurizio Sarri. His return to Serie A was marked by a 2-1 away victory over Lazio on August 19, signaling a promising start to his tenure.

However, despite some notable successes during his time at the club, Ancelotti was sacked by Napoli in December 2019, a decision that came as a surprise to many given that it followed a 4-0 home win against Genk in the final 2019/23 Champions League group stage game.

This victory ensured Napoli's advancement to the round of 16, but it wasn't enough to secure Ancelotti's position at the club, and he was led go by the management at the club.

Ancelotti's time at Napoli demonstrated his ability to adapt to new environments and achieve results, even in the face of adversity. His experience at Napoli added another layer to his rich managerial career, but his limited tangible success at the club means that his time at Napoli is unable to rank higher in this list.

11 Juventus (1999-2001)

Ancelotti's time at Juventus was less successful than his other stints. Despite leading the team to a Serie A title, his tenure was marked by a series of near-misses.

In his first full season, Juventus lost the league title to Lazio by a single point on the final match-day of the season, surrendering a five-point lead with just three games remaining, which understandably drew strong criticism from the fans and the board of directors.

The following season, Ancelotti went trophyless, finishing runner-up in Serie A yet again to Roma, and he was dismissed by Juventus. Ancelotti's dismissal was announced by Juventus at half-time in the final league game of the season at home against Atalanta, on 17 June 2001, even though they were still within a chance of winning the title.

Ancelotti finished his tenure with Juventus with a record of 63 wins, 33 draws, and 18 losses, which isn't the worst record, but considering how big of a club Juventus were, they ought to have achieved more.

10 Bayern Munich (2016-2017)

Although his stint at Bayern Munich was shorter than at other clubs, Ancelotti still managed to win the Bundesliga title in his first season.

However, his time in Germany was marked by some tension with key players, which ultimately led to his departure from the club after such a short period of time.

Despite this, Ancelotti's influence was still felt at the club, with his focus on possession-based football and tactical flexibility being carried on by the managers that came after him.

8 Paris Saint-Germain (2011-2013)

Ancelotti was instrumental in the early days of the Qatari project at Paris Saint-Germain. He was a real statement signing by the new board, with the owners wanting to bring one of the world's best to the club.

He won the Ligue 1 title in his second season and helped lay the groundwork for the team's future dominance in French football, which has continued to this day.

His tenure at PSG will be remembered for his success in integrating high-profile signings such as Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Thiago Silva, with the Italian leaving a lasting legacy at the club.

7 Chelsea (2009-2011)

Before his move to PSG, Ancelotti tried his hand at management in England, when he took over Premier League side Chelsea in 2009.

At Chelsea, Ancelotti won the Premier League and the FA Cup in his first season, achieving the first domestic double in the club's history.

Despite his success, his tenure was relatively short, but his impact was definitely significant, and simply cannot be disputed.

Ancelotti's Chelsea was known for its attacking prowess, setting a Premier League record by scoring 103 goals in the 2009-10 season.

6 AC Milan (2001-2009)

Ancelotti spent eight years at the helm of AC Milan, where he won the Champions League twice, his longest managerial

His team, featuring the likes of Paolo Maldini, Kaka, and Andriy Shevchenko, was one of the most formidable in Europe during this period, reaching several Champions League finals and being recognised as arguably the best team in the world.

Ancelotti's Milan was known for its attacking style of play, with a strong emphasis on possession and creative freedom, something that made his sides a joy to watch during his time managing the club.

During his tenure, Ancelotti won the Serie A title in the 2003-04 season with a record 82 points from 34 games. He also led Milan to the FIFA Club World Cup in 2007, becoming the first manager to do so with a European side.

5 Real Madrid (2013-15 & 2021-23)

Carlo Ancelotti's two stints at Real Madrid have been marked by significant success, both in Spain and in Europe.

In his first tenure from 2013 to 2015, he led the team to their much-coveted 'La Decima' - their tenth Champions League title, making them undisputedly the best side ot ever play in the competition.

This achievement was a significant milestone in the club's history and solidified Ancelotti's reputation as a top-tier manager, and that continued in his second spell with the club.

After leaving Everton, Ancelloti rejoined Real Madrid, a position he still holds to this day. In his second reign as manager, Carlo has consolidated his legacy, with the team consistently performing at the top level in both domestic and European competitions, with Ancelotti now the most decorated manager in Champions League history.

Ancelotti's time at Real Madrid will forever be remembered for his ability to manage a star-studded squad, including the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale, and Karim Benzema. His tactical acumen and man-management skills were key to his success at the club, making his spell(s) at Real Madrid the most successful in his career thus far.

With the announcement of Ancelotti becoming Brazil's manager in 2024, with the Italian set to finish next season with Real Madrid, it'll be interesting to see how this new chapter in his career unfolds.

Given his track record of success at various clubs, his ability to manage the biggest egos, and his incredible tactical nous, there is no doubt that Ancelotti will bring a wealth of experience and tactical stability to the Brazilian national team.

As for who Ancelotti's successor could be at Real Madrid, that's anyone's guess right now, but the next manager will have a big task to match Carlo's success at the club.

