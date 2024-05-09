Highlights Referee's decision to disallow de Ligt's goal was defended by Ancelotti, referencing missed calls from Bayern Munich in earlier plays.

Madrid's late comeback led by Joselu sealed their spot in the Champions League final despite controversial calls from referee Szymon Marciniak.

Madrid's pursuit of their 15th European Cup continues as they gear up to face Borussia Dortmund in the final, with history on the line.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has hit back at complaints from Bayern Munich that Matthijs de Ligt’s last-gasp goal should have counted, all while claiming that Nacho’s earlier strike should have stood as Joshua Kimmich ‘dived’. The Italian, as always, cut a calm and collected figure on the touchline, despite being a goal down thanks to substitute Alphonso Davies’ terrific strike in the 68th minute.

With the clock running down and the Spanish outfit in need of a goal, on came former Newcastle United and Stoke City man Joselu. The German-born striker scored twice in a matter of minutes to send Los Blancos into the Champions League final once again. Bayern nearly took the game to extra-time after de Ligt, in the 13th minute of added time, looked to have drawn proceedings level – only for his goal to be disallowed due to a controversial offside in the build-up.

Carlo Ancelotti Brushes Aside Bayern Complaint

However, De Ligt’s last-ditch finish could have legitimately counted on the basis that referee Szymon Marciniak had already blown the whistle, although the Dutch defender revealed in his post-match interview that the linesman admitted to making the mistake.

The goalscorer and his boss, Thomas Tuchel, were understandably enraged at the decision after the game, but Ancelotti has insisted that his side were also wrongly ruled out a goal earlier in the semi-final tie.

“So the last move is pretty clear. The referee beeps the line, the referee lifts the whistle. We stopped. The referee has refereed the World Cup final. He is a high-level referee. Bayern complained about the offside? Ok, so we complain about the cancelled goal of Nacho because Kimmich threw himself away and dived”.

Carlo Ancelotti - Champions League Record Appearances 203 Wins 117 Draws 44 Losses 42 Points 395 Points per match 1.95

Ancelotti, 64, was referring to an incident that happened in the 71st minute when Madrid’s first goal of the affair was ruled out. Skipper Nacho had been adjudged to have shoved Kimmich in the face before he hit the ground, writhing in pain.

The former Everton manager believes that both players were hands-on with one another in the midst of the penalty box action, by saying: “If they complain about that, we can complain about our goal that was disallowed. Both players were pushing each other, and it’s Nacho who gets penalised.” You can watch the full video below.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Carlo Ancelotti has a flawless record against Bayern Munich, having never lost as a manager in 10 games against the Germans.

Madrid Face Dortmund in the Final

Coined the 'Jude Bellingham derby'

In the wake of the win over the Bundesliga giants, Madrid players were spotted in shirts that read: ‘A Por La 15’, which translates into ‘All out for number 15’ as they look to conquer Europe once again. Ancelotti and his men have the perfect opportunity to extend their record to an impressive 15 European Cups on June 1, 2024, when they face Edin Terzic’s Borussia Dortmund at the Home of Football, Wembley.

The German outfit oversaw Kylian Mbappe’s Paris Saint-Germain in the other semi-final in a 1-0 win and have reached their first Champions League final since the 2012/13 campaign. What makes it all the more interesting is that Jude Bellingham, now Los Blancos’ posterboy, was signed from die Schwarzgelben in the summer of 2023, while it will also be Marco Reus’ last-ever game for the latter after revealing he’d be leaving in the summer.