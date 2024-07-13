Highlights Carlos Alcaraz received boos at Wimbledon after hinting at a Spanish victory in the Euro 2024 final on the 14th of July.

Alcaraz's home nation Spain are taking on England in Berlin, Germany, and the tennis star hinted at success for his side.

Alcaraz, meanwhile, will be preparing for his own final on the same day, as he takes on Novak Djokovic in the men's Wimbledon final.

“It’s going to be a really good day for the Spanish people,” said Carlos Alcaraz after his semi-final victory over Daniil Medvedev at Wimbledon on the 12th of July when referring to the Euro 2024 final on Sunday, the 14th of July.

Alcaraz, who is Spanish, was met with boos from the fans when throwing some friendly fire by seemingly suggesting that Spain were going to be victorious in this Sunday’s showdown with England. After the boos rang out, however, Alcaraz adjusted his statement by saying: “I didn’t say Spain were going to win, I’m just saying it’s going to be a really fun day."

This retraction did not put an end to the boos, though, as it seemed the crowd still felt Alcaraz was suggesting the European Championship was going to be headed for his home country.

Euro 2024 Final - England vs Spain

Gareth Southgate and his England side will be doing everything in their power to ensure that it is not a good day for the Spanish fans after their semi-final victory over the Netherlands on Wednesday night. The game seemed to be headed for extra-time, something England have become accustomed to, but a late goal from the substitute Ollie Watkins meant their place in the final was booked without the need for an extra 30 minutes of action.

Spain, meanwhile, are heading into the final on the back of a tough run to get there. They have had to overcome strong opposition, including Germany and France. Lamine Yamal, who turned 17 today, has impressed so far and did not shy away from the challenge in their semi-final encounter with the French after a spectacular strike from outside the box helped them win 2-1.

The youngster will be eager to impress in the final against England. The teenager has scored one goal and bagged three assists so far in the tournament and will be looking to improve upon those numbers again when facing Southgate and his England side.

Wimbledon 2024 Final - Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz

Alcaraz’s semi-final victory over Medvedev means that he has set up a final with Novak Djokovic, and it will take place on the same day as the Euro 2024 final. The 21-year-old Spaniard defeated Djokovic in last year’s thrilling final encounter and will be hoping to do the same when the pair face off again. The Serbian, however, will be hoping to become the oldest Wimbledon champion in the Open era and match Roger Federer’s men’s record of eight titles at the All England Club.

The route to the 2024 Wimbledon final Round Carlos Alcaraz Novak Djokovic Round 1 M. Lajal V. Kopriva Round 2 A. Vukic J. Fearnley Round 3 F. Tiafoe A. Popyrin Last 16 U. Humbert H. Rune Quarter-final T. Paul Walkover Semi-final D. Medvedev L. Musetti

It will be a busy day for those who are Spanish, first of all supporting Alcaraz in the showdown with Djokovic, and then watching the Euro 2024 final against England.

The final takes place at 2pm on Sunday, July 14 with the Euro 2024 final kicking off at 8pm on the same day. Alcaraz will be hoping Spain are the victorious nation in both encounters and, therefore, the country will have a lot to celebrate on the day.