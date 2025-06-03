Carlos Alcaraz displayed a moment of sportsmanship at the French Open during his last 16 match, gifting his opponent a point despite making a spectacular volley shot to win the rally.

The world number two faced Ben Shelton in the fourth round of the competition in an entertaining spectacle, and in the first game of the second set, the Spaniard conceded a point to his opponent despite his pure brilliance at the net.

Shelton hit a left forehand that looked destined for the back corner of the court and a 40-30 advantage for the American, before Alcaraz seemingly stretched and somehow got his racket to the ball to win the point.