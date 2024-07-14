Highlights Carlos Alcaraz put on a sublime performance to outclass Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final.

The pair competed in a five-set epic in the 2023 final, but things were very different one year later.

Djokovic saw his dream of a record-tying eighth Wimbledon title dashed.

Carlos Alcaraz is the Wimbledon champion for the second time in as many years after delivering a sublime performance to defeat Novak Djokovic in Sunday's men's singles final at the All England Club. The pair played out a five-set epic in last year's final, but the contest never threatened to be that close this time around.

The very first game of the match lasted 15 minutes as both men sought to gain an early advantage. Djovokic eventually managed to get the better of his opponent in that tussle, but soon found himself unable to live with the 21-year-old. The 24-time Grand Slam winner lost the first set (6-2) barely 30 minutes later.

It was a similar story in the second set as Alcaraz pressured his foe at every turn, ultimately breaking him twice to take the second set by the same 6-2 scoreline.

Djokovic Battled in Vain to Save the Match Against A Rampaging Alcaraz

Djokovic showed real grit in the third set as he tried valiantly to get himself back into the contest and cling on to his dream of winning a record-tying eighth Wimbledon singles title. The 37-year-old even managed to battle back from 0-40 down to deny Alcaraz three Championship points at 5-3 in the final set and force a tie-break. However, it was to be the Spaniard's day as he wrapped up the match shortly afterwards by winning the tie-break 7-4.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Carlos Alcaraz is the ninth man to retain his Wimbledon title in the Open era, joining Djokovic, Roger Federer, Pete Sampras, Boris Becker, John McEnroe, Bjorn Borg, John Newcombe and Rod Laver.

Djokovic was not in a great mood earlier this week when he accused fans on Centre Court of booing him. However, the Serbian hero was full of class as he complimented his opponent in his post-match speech.

"Not the result that I wanted and in the first couple of sets the level of tennis wasn't up to par from my side but credit to Carlos for playing very complete tennis," said Djokovic.

"I extended the match a little bit but it wasn't meant to be. An absolutely deserved winner today and huge congratulations to him. Everything you have done so far, only 21 years of age, it's incredible. We'll see a lot more of you!"

Alcaraz, too, was full of respect for his legendary opponent, claiming that he doesn't yet consider himself a champion, even after winning adding the Wimbledon title to his French Open triumph earlier this year.

"Fighting, believing, it's a huge honour to be part of the players that have achieved Roland Garros and Wimbledon in the same year. Huge champions. I don't consider myself a champion yet, not like them. I try to keep going."

After such an outstanding showing against Djokovic, though, few would dare argue against his credentials. If he can maintain his scintillating form, Alcaraz could easily make it three wins in a row at Wimbledon next year.