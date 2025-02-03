Everton's deal to sign Carlos Alcaraz is expected to go through, despite not being announced before the deadline, according to Sky Sports reporter Alan Myers.

The Toffees have been working on a move to bring Flamengo midfielder Carlos Alcaraz to Goodison Park in the January transfer window. His current club Flamengo announced that Alcaraz would join Everton on Friday, but the Toffees are yet to officially confirm a deal.

Sky Sports reporter Myers has now suggested that despite the window officially closed, Everton's move for Alcaraz is expected to go through. A further update from reliable reporter Paul Joyce has claimed that Everton are still working on a deal to bring Alcaraz on loan so have submitted a deal sheet to the Premier League.

It looks as though it could be Everton's only signing of the January transfer window with no other deals confirmed over the course of the month. The Toffees were undoubtedly in need of reinforcements as they sit towards the bottom of the Premier League table.

Alcaraz is a versatile option for new manager David Moyes, predominantly featuring as an attacking midfielder during his career. The Argentinian international can also play out wide and as a centre-forward, meaning he could be a useful asset for Moyes in the second half of the season. That is of course if Everton get a deal over the line, but they've now been granted extra time after submitting a deal sheet to the Premier League.