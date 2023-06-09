The French Open men's semi-final are well underway at Roland Garros, and already Carlos Alcaraz has proven why he's one of the biggest stars in tennis right now.

In fact, he's proven why he's the world number one with one of the greatest tennis shots you're ever likely to see against none other than Novak Djokovic.

The 2023 French Open

It's been sad not to have legendary figure Rafael Nadal present at this year's French Open due to injury, but the entertainment has still been incredible, and the semi-finals right now are living up to the hype.

In the first of the men's semis, Alcaraz is taking on Serbian superstar Djokovic, and despite losing the first set 6-3 in pretty convincing fashion, he's stolen the headlines with potentially one of the greatest tennis shots ever seen.

No seriously, it's truly, truly stupendous. Take a look below!

Video: Carlos Alcaraz's unreal shot vs Novak Djokovic

WHAT. A. SHOT!

The dedication to keep the rally alive, the ability to get to the returned shot, and then the skill to not just return it, but to pass an advancing Djokovic.

It truly is a joke of a shot, and it's rightfully being labelled one of the greatest tennis shots of all time.

Unsurprisingly the clip has quickly gone viral after being posted by the Roland Garros Twitter account, and fans have been quick to react in amazement of what they've just seen.

"Bro just hit the best shot in tennis I've ever seen in my life," "Never seen such a difficult angle. Even Djokovic appreciated it. Amazing," "That was one of the greatest shots I’ve ever seen in my life," and "The audacity to pull off this shot against Djokovic. Great to see Novak applaud it" are just a handful of replies and quote tweets.

As of writing this article, the clip of the shot has received nearly 2,000 retweets, over 6,000 likes, over 1,000 quote tweets, and an insane 350,000 views!

Carlos Alcaraz, we salute you! A simply stunning shot.

In fact, Twitter user Christopher Clarey summed it up perfectly with his tweet as he wrote: "If Carlos Alcaraz wins this match, remember this shot. If Carlos Alcaraz loses this match, remember this shot."