Tennis superstar Carlos Alcaraz has given his thoughts on the doping ban of rival and current world number one Jannik Sinner in the lead-up to the ATP Qatar Open in Doha.

While Sinner has taken over the position of the world's best male tennis player since the start of 2024, the Italian's dominance has been hit by controversy after the revelation that he tested positive twice for low traces of clostebol back in March 2024, during that year's Indian Wells tournament.

Since then, the tennis world has been waiting for the outcome, with an agreement finally being reached last week between the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and Sinner's legal team before the case for appeal was to be heard, landing on a three-month suspension from tennis starting from the 9th of February for the world number one.

Carlos Alcaraz Doesn't Care About Jannik Sinner's Suspension

The Spaniard is focusing elsewhere

Unsurprisingly, there has been some curiosity about the reaction of Sinner's main competition, with fellow young superstar Alcaraz at the top of the list. Yet, when asked about Sinner by AS, the Spaniard revealed that the ban has little effect on what he's focused on right now (translated from Spanish).

“As for the sanction, there is little to say. Right now, as always, we are trying to focus on what we have to train, on what we have to improve, and from there we are going to do our best in the tournaments to try to get closer to number one. Whether Jannik plays or not, we try to do well in every tournament because number one is an objective."

The man dubbed as the next Rafael Nadal has taken over the position of top seed for the Qatar Open, and retains his status as the favourite for the French Open, where he won last year on a clay surface that suits his exciting playing style the best.