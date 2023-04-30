Southampton midfielder Carlos Alcaraz would be the ideal player to build around in the Championship, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has told GIVEMESPORT.

The young South American has been impressive since his move to England in January, but other new signings have struggled to make an impact.

Southampton news - Carlos Alcaraz

Alcaraz signed for the Saints for a fee of £12m from Argentine side Racing Club, as per BBC.

It's been a difficult start to life in Southampton for some of their new signings, with the likes of Paul Onuachu and Mislav Orsic barely featuring at St Mary's.

However, Alcaraz has quickly become a key part of Ruben Selles' side, despite being just 20 years old and trying to adapt to a new league.

The Argentine midfielder played a key role in Saints' draw away to Arsenal, providing an assist and scoring an early goal in the first half, but was substituted at half time.

Selles explained his decision afterwards, slightly questioning Alcaraz's rashness in a tackle.

He said: "So we decided to go with a back five so one centre-back was always supporting that action, I think we stopped it in that way. And then there was a decision to make with Carlos, we know Carlos is a very aggressive player under pressure and he tends to go down and make tackles."

What has Crook said about Alcaraz?

Crook has suggested that Alcaraz could be brilliant for Southampton if they are relegated to the Championship, and they could build their team around him.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think he would be brilliant at that level. I think he's one of the few signings since Sport Republic came in that have worked out. He looks like a really talented boy, he works hard, I think he does care.

"Whether he wants to play in the Championship is debatable. I think Southampton definitely need to build next season around players like him."

What's next for Southampton and Alcaraz?

With the Saints sitting at the bottom of the Premier League, there's a good chance some of their key players could leave at the end of the season.

The likes of Romeo Lavia and James Ward-Prowse won't want to play in the Championship.

Alcaraz appears to be enjoying playing regularly at St Mary's and is still only 20 years old, so maybe a full campaign of development in the Championship would be good for him, rather than jumping ship already.