Southampton midfielder Carlos Alcaraz is likely to stay at the club ahead of next season, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 20-year-old joined the club in the January transfer window, but unfortunately, he couldn't do enough to save the Saints from relegation.

Southampton news - Carlos Alcaraz

Alcaraz signed for Southampton for a fee of £12m from Argentinian side Racing Club, according to Sky Sports.

In just 13 starts for the Saints, Alcaraz scored four times and provided two assists in the Premier League, as per FBref.

The young midfielder averaged 0.35 goals every 90 minutes, the highest in the Southampton squad.

It's been an impressive start for Alcaraz, especially when you consider he's had to adapt to life in a new country at such a young age.

Although he joined a Premier League club at the time, staying with the Saints after their relegation to the Championship could be best for Alcaraz, as another move could unsettle him as he's getting used to the English game.

The La Plata-born midfielder is already a key player at St Mary's Stadium, and with other players likely to leave, he could be the main man to drive them back to the Premier League next season.

What has Crook said about Alcaraz?

Crook has suggested that Alcaraz is likely to stay at the club next campaign.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Joe Aribo I think will probably be alright in the Championship, he's not been good enough in the Premier League. The one who looks like he'll stay actually, I think maybe it's just because he enjoys the lifestyle and loves the club, is Alcaraz. He will be a good one to keep hold of in the Championship."

What's next for Southampton?

When a side is relegated from England's top flight, there's always a host of players who are looking for moves back to the Premier League.

However, the Saints brought in a number of youngsters this season, who could flourish in the Championship.

As per Transfermarkt, Romeo Lavia, Juan Larios, Sekou Mara, Samuel Edozie, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Gavin Bazunu, Alcaraz, and Armel Bella-Kotchap were all brought to the club over the last two transfer windows - all the aforementioned players are under the age of 21.

It's certainly not all doom and gloom for the south coast club, as a rebuild in the Championship and a chance to blend in plenty of young stars could be what they need.