Southampton duo Carlos Alcaraz and Theo Walcott could play a crucial role in their survival chances, but journalist Dean Jones has suggested that he didn't expect them to be the players to save the Saints this season when speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Southampton face the difficult task of Premier League survival and they will need all the help they can get from their current crop of players.

Southampton news - the fight for survival

Southampton secured a vital win at home to Leicester City last weekend, ending a terrible run at home in the Premier League, as per Sky Sports.

Ruben Selles handed a rare appearance to veteran forward Walcott, who was signed on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract at Everton, with the 33-year-old making just his second start of the season in the league.

The victory took the Saints off the bottom of the Premier League and into 19th place, with fellow south-coast strugglers Bournemouth replacing them at the foot of the table.

January signing Alcaraz, who was brought in for a fee of £12m, became a hero at St Marys, scoring the winner for his new club.

What has Jones said about Alcaraz and Walcott?

When asked whether the likes of Alcaraz or Walcott can step up and be surprise heroes for Southampton for the remainder of the season, Jones confirmed that he didn't expect either player to be saviours.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "You'd like to think so. Southampton have needed at least somebody to step out of the woods to try and show them a way to happier, nicer times.

"Often it does come from ways that you would not expect. These are two players that absolutely were not on my radar to be rescuing Southampton's season."

What's next for Southampton?

It doesn't get any easier for Southampton, with their next three fixtures coming against sides in the top half of the Premier League table.

Manchester United, Brentford, and Tottenham stand in the way of the Saints as they look to scramble their way out of the relegation zone.

Recent game-winner Alcaraz suffered a bit of an injury during the celebrations following his goal against Leicester. It's understood that the scans have shown no significant injury for the 20-year-old, and he could be fit to face Manchester United in their game at Old Trafford at the weekend after he appeared to twist his knee during the aftermath of his winner.