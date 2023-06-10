Carlos Alcaraz has recreated one of the most memorable shots in Roland Garros history 17 years on from the Roger Federer original in the Philippe Chatrier.

Almost two decades on from when the world number one hit an incredible shot past the world number three in the French Open semi-final, the current world number one has hit an almost identical shot past the current number three.

The shot from Alcaraz is virtually beat for beat the exact same shot as Federer’s in 2006.

Carlos Alcaraz & Roger Federer identical shots

The Spaniard displayed great athleticism, nerve, and precision to recover the point from an almost impossible position.

This miraculous point occurs after 13 seconds of tennis, the exact same amount of time as the point scored by Federer 17 years ago during his semi-final at Roland Garros.

The similarities in the points and the tennis played leading up to the shot are countless. Federer and Alcaraz run to the net and hit a short shot luring in their opponents David Nalbandian and Novak Djokovic respectively.

Nalbandian and Djokovic respond with shots straight down the middle of the court, requiring Federer and Alcaraz to chase the ball and respond with a shot with their back to the net. With their opponents at the net, limiting the space to place the ball, both Federer and Alcaraz find the area to the right of their rival while remaining in the court to secure the point.

Federer won his semi-final clash with Nalbandian following this impressive point in a three-set match. The Swiss tennis ace would lose the 2006 final, however, to Rafael Nadal, the compatriot of Alcaraz.

The Murcian, however, could not complete the emulation of Federer by winning his semi-final match against Djokovic, with the Serbian defeating the Spaniard in four sets.

Alcaraz will now set his sights on claiming the men’s title at Wimbledon this summer; it would be his second Grand Slam title following his success at Flushing Meadows in 2022 claiming the US Open.