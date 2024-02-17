Highlights Corberan was given a strange red card after just six minutes after he kicked the ball while it was in play.

A Championship match with huge stakes got off to the wildest of starts on Friday night as Carlos Corberan was sent off just six minutes into West Bromwich Albion's meeting with Southampton. The two sides are in the thick of a race for promotion to the Premier League, with the Saints eyeing up an automatic promotion spot, while the Baggies are firmly in the mix for a spot in the playoffs when all is said and done in May.

As a result, the game was massive for both sides and three points was vital, but things couldn't have gotten off to a worse or more bizarre start for West Brom. You'll be hard-pressed to find too many red cards this year quite as weird as this one, as Corberan was given his marching orders by the referee for a wild moment of madness.

Coberan was sent off for interfering with play

The Baggies boss kicked the ball while it was still in play

With the stakes surrounding the game, it would have been natural for Corberan to be dealing with a little more nerves than usual, but it seems he might have been even more on edge than anyone anticipated. In the sixth minute of his team's contest against Southampton, he decided to interfere with play. As the ball was heading out for a West Brom throw-in, he stopped it on the touchline, preventing it from going out of play. The referee swiftly showed him a red card for interfering with direct play, and it was a bizarre decision from Corberan to get involved considering it would have been West Brom in possession anyway.

The manager indicated that the ball had gone out of play, which is why he stopped it with his foot, but the replays clearly show that this wasn't the case, and it was just a lapse in judgement from Corberan, and he was punished accordingly as a result. There's no guarantee his side would have gotten anything out of the match anyway, but the dismissal definitely didn't help and Southampton got the job done with relative ease.

Southampton won 2-0

Russell Martin wasn't happy with the sending off

Coming out of the contest, Southampton were the much happier side, winning the game 2-0 and moving into the automatic promotion spots. Goals from Ryan Fraser and David Brooks on either side of halftime sealed the result and handed the Saints all three points, which may prove vital when the campaign comes to a close in May.

Southampton have been in solid form all season following their relegation to the Championship last year but were dealt a blow at the weekend as they were handed a shock 3-1 defeat at Bristol City. It was their first league defeat since September, but they bounced back pretty emphatically against the Baggies.

Things could have been different if things hadn't gotten off to such a strange and disastrous start for West Brom, though. Suppose we'll never know. Saints' boss Russell Martin wasn't happy with the decision to send Corberan off, though, as he revealed in his post-match press conference.

"It must be the rule that if you touch the ball you get sent off. If that’s the rule, it’s a crazy one. I didn’t know he was going to get sent off. I have nothing but respect for Carlos, I didn’t want to see him sent off. It’s nonsense."

The comments won't make the loss any easier to deal with for West Brom fans or Corberan, but they'll likely appreciate the Southampton man expressing his own disbelief at the red card.