Wolverhampton Wanderers are on the verge of completing the signing of Ajax winger Carlos Forbs, with the youngster flying to England to undergo a medical ahead of the move.

The West Midlands club identified the former Manchester City starlet as an ideal replacement for Pedro Neto, who departed for Chelsea earlier this summer. The Premier League side reached an agreement with Ajax to sign Forbs on loan earlier today, with an option to buy included in the deal.

The 20-year-old managed just eight starts for the Eredivisie outfit last season, although demonstrated enough quality in these limited outings to prompt Wolves to pursue him.

Wolves Set to Sign Forbs

The forward needs to complete his medical

Having lost star players Max Kilman and Neto to West Ham and Chelsea respectively earlier in this window, and then having suffered defeat in each of their opening Premier League games, the atmosphere around Gary O'Neil's Wolves has been bleak in recent weeks.

However, a ray of light has emerged, with the club set to sign exciting young talent Forbs from Ajax. The Portugal youth international is flying to England to undergo his medical, with Fabrizio Romano revealing on X:

Wolves Make Late Offer for Lauriente

The winger is on his way to Molineux

Alongside Forbs, Wolves are expected to close a deal for Sassuolo winger Armand Lauriente in the final hours of the transfer window. The club submitted a deadline day bid to sign the 25-year-old, with the player now said to be rushing to Molineux to finalise the transfer.

Lauriente netted five goals and registered four assists in Serie A last season, as Sassuolo were relegated from the Italian top flight. It's understood that O'Neil is a huge admirer of the France under-21 international, and sees him competing with the likes of Forbs, Hwang Hee-Chan and Pablo Sarabia for a starting birth.