Wolverhampton Wanderers have now reached an agreement to sign Ajax winger Carlos Forbs on loan with an option to buy, according to David Ornstein.

Replacing Pedro Neto has been a priority for the Wanderers after the Portuguese international joined Chelsea earlier in the summer transfer window. Gary O'Neil's side may have left it late, but it looks as though they have now reached an agreement to bring Forbs to Molineux.

Wolves Reach Carlos Forbs Agreement

He will join on loan with an option

According to The Athletic's Ornstein, Wolves have now reached an agreement to sign Forbs from Ajax on loan for the season, while the Midlands club also have an option to turn the deal permanent. Forbs, previously described as 'phenomenal', will now travel to the UK ahead of completing a move to the Wanderers.

Forbs only made the move to Ajax last summer, joining from Premier League side Manchester City. The 20-year-old has gone on to make 38 appearances for the Dutch outfit, but they now appear ready to let him depart. Forbs has predominantly played on the left-hand side of attack during his career, so he could be the ideal Neto replacement with plenty of years ahead of him.

Daniel Podence is Set to Leave Wolves

O'Neil needs another forward

Not only has Neto headed through the exit door in the summer transfer window, Daniel Podence is also set to depart. According to Santi Aouna, Saudi side Al-Shabab are closing in on his signature. Although Podence hasn't been a regular at Molineux for a while, it leaves O'Neil short of options in attack.

The need to add another forward has increased over the last few days, so finalising a deal for Forbs will be imperative.