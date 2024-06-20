Highlights Nottingham Forest are set to sign Carlos Miguel after triggering his release clause valued at £3.4m.

Miguel excels at shot-stopping and quick distribution, but needs to improve his temperament and catching the ball from set pieces.

Forest hope that Miguel, despite his limited top-level experience, will adapt quickly with support from the Brazilian contingency at the club.

Carlos Miguel looks set to join Premier League team Nottingham Forest this summer after impressing for Corinthians in the Brazilian Serie A and Copa Sudamericana. Young Brazilian talents have been bought regularly by English top flight clubs in recent years, including Luis Guilherme's recent arrival at West Ham and Murillo's switch from Corinthians to the Tricky Trees last summer. Miguel looks to be the latest to play in Europe, with multiple clubs interested in his signature, including the Hammers and Ligue 1 teams, but Nuno Espirito Santo's side look to be the club that will win the race.

It has now been reported that Forest have triggered the 25-year-old goalkeeper's release clause, and it is hoped that he will travel to England for a medical and complete his move. He has only recently made himself a regular in the Corinthians starting lineup, but Miguel is already on the move. Here is everything you need to know about the 6 foot, 8-inch shot stopper ahead of his impending arrival to the Premier League.

Carlos Miguel's Career

Miguel began his youth career at Flamengo in 2015 before joining Internacional a year later, where he spent five years. He signed his first professional contract here, making loan moves to Santa Cruz and Boa Esporte. His professional debut came in March 2021 for Boa Esporte, but he ended up only playing eight games for the club, conceding 12 goals and keeping one clean sheet. Upon his return to Internacional from his loan spell, Miguel's contract was terminated in the summer of 2021.

The 25-year-old keeper was then signed by Corinthians on a two-and-a half-year deal. He was signed as a third-choice behind Mattheus Donelli and legendary shot stopper Cassio. Due to Cassio's presence in goal, Miguel found it difficult to replace him, making only 11 senior appearances in the first two seasons. Cassio's form dipped in the early stages of the 2023/24 campaign, leaving Corinthians to join Cruzeiro in May 2024. This paved the way for Antonio Oliveira to promote Miguel as the starting goalkeeper, starting 14 matches already this season. In the Serie A and Copa Sudamericana, Miguel has kept five clean sheets in nine matches this year.

Miguel's senior career stats Club Appearances Goals Conceded Clean Sheets Boa Esporte 8 12 1 Corinthians 25 14 14

Carlos Miguel's Strengths

Miguel's reflexes are impressive and were on display in Corinthians' 2-2 draw against Sao Paulo, where he made a couple of last-ditch stops. His ability to save shots from close range is a notable strength. Whether this is stopping the ball from going into the top corner or getting down low to deflect the ball away with his feet or his hands, the 25-year-old goalkeeper is a hard man to beat. So far, Corinthians have struggled in the Brazilian top flight, picking up seven points from nine games. However, Miguel has consistently been praised for his performances in an underachieving side. He has made 4.2 saves per game in the Brasileiro Serie A, which is only bettered by four other goalkeepers in the league, per Sofascore. This highlights his shot stopping ability, which, coupled with his huge presence, makes him an intimidating opponent to face.

Given that he is over two metres tall, you would not have thought that Miguel would be adept with the ball at his feet. His quick distribution, though, is one of his strengths, as he is able to start quick counter attacks with his hands and his feet. Given that Forest had the sixth-highest counter attack xG in Europe's top five leagues last season, Miguel's speedy distrubution would only benefit their style of play.

2024 Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A - Saves per game Rank Player Club Saves per game 1 Leo Jardim Vasco da Gama 4.9 2 Fabio Fluminese 4.6 3 Joao Ricardo Fortaleza 4.4 4 Marcos Felipe Bahia 4.2 5 Carlos Miguel Corinthians 4.2 6 Gustavo Criciuma 3.4

Carlos Miguel's Weaknesses

Although Miguel is in his mid-20s, he is inexperienced at the top level, and it remains to be seen whether he is ready to play in the Premier League. He will draw inspiration from his former teammate Murillo, who came to the East Midlands after only a season under his belt for Corinthians. In fact, the 21-year-old centre-back only made 27 senior appearances before his switch to the English top flight, where he won the Player of the Season award in the 2023/24 season.

Murillo is now attracting interest from across Europe, and with Forest needing sales to stay within the Premier League's PSR before 30th June, he may be sold to balance the books. Forest could demand "upwards of £50 million" for the former Corinthians youngster. Miguel will be hoping that the Brazilian contingency at the City Ground will help him transition to the level at the same speed as Murillo.

In terms of improving, Miguel is sometimes complacent when he has the ball under limited pressure. On a couple of occasions this season, he has been punished for a lazy pass that has resulted in a goal for the opposition. In the Premier League, he will not be given the same luxury of time with the ball at his feet, meaning his decision-making will have to improve. Another potential area of concern is Miguel's tendency to sometimes punch set pieces away rather than catch them. Forest conceded the most set piece goals in the Premier League this season, so they will be hoping that Miguel can solidify his position as a commanding figure between the sticks, particularly in dead-ball situations.

Miguel's temperament is also something to keep an eye on, particularly after his recent yellow card against Sao Paulo for an off-the-ball incident. The Corinthians goalkeeper clashed with striker Luciano throughout the game, resulting in a booking for both players. This was Miguel's second consecutive yellow card, meaning he is suspended for Corinthians' next game against Internacional.

Nottingham Forest's Goalkeeper Signings Since 2022/23 Season Player Transferred from Fee (€) Dean Henderson Manchester United Loan Wayne Hennessey Burnley Free Transfer Keylor Navas Paris Saint Germain Loan Adnan Kanuric FK Sarajevo Free Transfer Matt Turner Arsenal €8.15 Odysseas Vlachodimos Benfica €4.90 Matz Sels RC Strasbourg €8.00

Carlos Miguel's Release Clause Triggered

John Percy of The Telegraph announced on 17th June that Forest had triggered Miguel's clause, which was valued at £3.4 million. It is expected that the Brazilian goalkeeper will fly into England later this week for a medical to complete his move to the Premier League. The Brazilian club have tried to offer Miguel a new contract with improved wages to convince the shot stopper to stay, but it seems like Forest are leading the way for his signature.

If a deal is finalised with Forest, Corinthians fans and Brazilian journalists have expressed their frustration at the small price the keeper is being allowed to leave for. Brazilian journalist Benjamin Back told Torcedores:

“Congratulations to everyone involved who let Carlos Miguel go and for a mixed bag. I have no doubt that he will be the Brazilian team's goalkeeper in the short term. The guy is a monster and they let him go for nothing. Congratulations to those involved”, “You sent away the guy who will be the greatest goalkeeper in Brazil. Congratulations. Unbelievable.”

Speaking on X.com about the impending arrival of Miguel to England, South American expert Nathan Joyes added:

"Can he cut it in the Premier League? "No one in Brazil - especially Corinthians fans - will be happy with the price. It’s a relatively risk free investment at just £3.4m. "However, his potential is incredibly high if he can transition across to Europe. With a good Brazilian contingency around him, that’s only a plus. "@pozella informed me a French club were also interested, while West Ham were also rumoured to be keen. The interest was once again there, but Forest moved quickly."

Information gathered from Transfermarkt and Sofascore.