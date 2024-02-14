Highlights Carlos Sainz Jr has finally broken his silence on being replaced by Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari for the 2025 season and onwards.

The huge news stunned the Formula 1 world, with the seven-time champion cutting his two-year deal with Mercedes short in order to complete the switch.

It now leaves Sainz Jr without a drive in 2025, so he will no doubt use this upcoming season as an opportunity to impress potential suitors.

With the groundbreaking news that Lewis Hamilton will be joining Ferrari for the 2025 F1 season firmly sinking in, Carlos Sainz Jr has finally spoken out about the move that saw him replaced and left without a home come the end of the next campaign.

Lewis Hamilton blew F1 minds a few weeks ago when it was revealed that he had exercised a break clause in his Mercedes contract, and had signed with Ferrari for when the 2025 season rolls around. It was a move that caught everyone off guard, with it being one of the biggest F1 changes since Hamilton himself left McLaren for Mercedes in 2013.

As per F1 rules, there are two drivers per team, which meant there were huge ramifications for the Hamilton to Ferrari move. It has left the Silver Arrows with a huge hole to fill, while it also meant the Prancing Horse had to create a space for the Brit to join, as the team already had Sainz Jr and Charles Leclerc on their roster.

Sainz Jr axed by Ferrari for Hamilton

The Spaniard will be in search for a new home in 2025

In ruthless fashion, it was announced that Sainz Jr would be departing the brand before the start of the 2025 season, making space for Hamilton to join. Sainz Jr joined Ferrari in 2021 from McLaren and has finished fifth, fifth, and seventh respectively in the three seasons he has had so far, but it'll be the fourth season that has everyone watching.

The Spaniard will be driving the 2024 season knowing he has to keep his options open for teams to join for the following year, so it is yet to be seen if we see a demotivated or distracted Sainz driving in the upcoming season, but it wouldn't be held against him if that is the case.

Related Ferrari reveal new car for 2024 Formula 1 season The Prancing Horse have released their car for the new season & it's absolutely gorgeous!

After weeks of fans and pundits from the F1 world finally digesting the news, Sainz Jr was interviewed by Sky Sports recently, where he has spoken out for the first time since the Hamilton news was announced. The Spaniard mentioned how he "was a bit surprised, like everyone in the Formula One world." Relaying the idea that this Hamilton move has blindsided him just as much as it did fans, he mentions how he was given notice to digest the news before it went public, a few weeks that were spent reflecting and preparing for the 2024 season, by his own admission.

When looking towards the future, the 29-year-old indicates that he is entering the "most important three or four years of my career" and that he will "listen to all offers." The Spaniard also speaks of how "there are plenty of options out there," but "my next team, I don't know yet."

Clearly, there is a lot of thinking to do, the upcoming months will be filled with plenty of stress for Sainz Jr, but moreover, the months will be filled with plenty of approaches for the Spaniard. F1 teams will be hoping to beat one another in securing his signature for the 2025 season.

With Mercedes being the obvious landing spot, there are still teams such as Red Bull and Williams who could tempt Sainz into driving for them when 2025 rolls around. Although all eyes are on the upcoming 2024 season which begins on the 2nd of March, there will be a lot of focus on the future this season, something F1 fans should be very excited for.