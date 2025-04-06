Carlos Sainz has been handed a hefty fine by the International Automobile Federation (FIA) following a bizarre rule breach at the Japanese Grand Prix. Given the circumstances surrounding his offence, he might well feel unlucky to see his bank balance hit at all.

The Spaniard, who is a part of the Williams Racing team, was on the receiving end of a considerable fine by stewards at Suzuka after falling foul of the FIA's F1 sporting regulations. The 30-year-old was guilty of being late to the national anthem - which takes place at 46 minutes past the hour before a race - before the beginning of the race.

Sainz, nicknamed 'Chilli', was not in place when the anthem began and therefore was in violation of Article 19.4.b of FIA's rules.

Why Carlos Sainz was Late For Japanese Grand Prix National Anthems

Stewards rejected Sainz's excuse for his poor timekeeping

Sainz had stated that prior to the national anthem, he was experiencing stomach pain. In the FIA's statement, they recognised this, saying: "However in mitigation, the Driver stated that just prior to the Anthem, he experienced discomfort due to a stomach issue which delayed his appearance on the grid. This was verified by Dr Messina of Med-Ex who confirmed the issue and stated he had provided appropriate medication for the driver."

However, the stewards indicated that drivers should plan for any outcome and that attending the anthem is a priority. “Notwithstanding the above, displaying respect for the national anthem is a high priority", they added, "and all parties need to consider every eventuality in planning to be in position for the anthem by the required time."

The FIA confirmed that the former Ferrari racer was "fined €20,000 of which €10,000 is suspended for a period of 12 months subject to there being no further breach of the above Article 19.4.b) during that period."

However, it could be argued that Sainz has been let off lightly as the amount he has been fined is significantly less than what the rulebook prescribes, which is €60,000. This is because the Spaniard's mitigating circumstances have been taken into consideration by the authorities.

Top 5 for Japanese Grand Prix Position Driver Team 1. Max Verstappen Red Bull 2. Lando Norris McLaren 3. Oscar Piastri McLaren 4. Charles Leclerc Ferrari 5. George Russell Mercedes

Sainz began the race in 15th place after a three-place grid penalty due to an incident involving British driver Lewis Hamilton in qualifying. The Spanish driver finished in 14th, over a minute behind the eventual winner - Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

Fans were quick to slam the decision to fine Sainz, despite him having a confirmed medical issue, on social media, with some labelling it as disgraceful and ridiculous. One fan commented that a "20k fine is madness" while another claimed that "the FIA isn’t hated enough." One fan even compared the FIA to PGMOL - the body responsible for refereeing in English football— claiming that the two authorities are competing to be "the most hated governing body."

A final fan summed up the unfairness of the situation by stating: "All they want is money no matter what. A doctor literally confirmed he wasn't well and they're saying he disrespected the national anthem? This is a whole new low."