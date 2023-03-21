Carlos Sainz has said that Ferrari know where they need to improve their car after they finished sixth and seventh in Saudi Arabia.

The Scuderia went into round two of the 2023 F1 world championship feeling positive about their chances in Jeddah.

They felt as though the track would suit their car and, indeed, both drivers were feeling relatively optimistic with Charles Leclerc saying that he felt as though he could still achieve a good result despite the 10-place grid penalty that he was awarded at the start of the weekend for a change of Control Electronics.

Come the end of the race, though, P6 and P7 was the best the pair could muster, with the Aston Martin of Fernando Alonso and the two Mercedes cars of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton all outpacing the Scuderia over the course of the Grand Prix.

Aston and Merc are Ferrari's direct competitors at the moment and Sainz revealed that the deficit this weekend just gone did come as a shock to the team:

“It came as a bit of a surprise,” Sainz said to Diario AS.

“Because of the type of track Jeddah is, we expected to be faster than Mercedes and Aston Martin. But now we have two different types of asphalts, two different circuits and the race pace is not very good,” he added, referring to the Bahrain GP earlier this month as well.

Indeed, the tyre deg issue with the Ferrari seemed prominent in the second half of the race, with Sainz saying that the car suffers more with it than the Aston or Mercedes cars do.

The Spaniard did say, though, that the team do at least know what the exact problem is, and he believes in the team to find a solution for it in the near future:

“We know what the car’s weakness is – we overheat the tyres. But we do that on our own so you can imagine that when we are behind another car it’s even worse.

“We have to bring development now but we already know the plan that we have and where we have to improve it. But it’s impossible to create pieces from one day to the next.

“But I trust Ferrari, I trust that we are going to improve the car and we have the ability to do it. We know exactly what problem the car has.”

We shall see what improvements they are able to make for Melbourne in just over a week from now.