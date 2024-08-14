West Ham United are considering a move for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Carlos Soler, with the player identified as the Hammers' next transfer target amidst a busy summer, journalist Fabrizio Romano told GIVEMESPORT.

The East London side have been active thus far in the market, acquiring eight players at this stage, and are reportedly working on more signings in what could be an 'exciting' end to the window. The likes of Max Kilman, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Niclas Fullkrug and Crysencio Summerville have all arrived at the London Stadium in marquee deals, with a midfielder said to be the next on the agenda.

Carlos Soler is understood to be wanted by Julen Lopetegui, although the Premier League outfit will face competition from Real Sociedad for the Spaniard's signature. Sociedad are considering the PSG man as a replacement for the likely departing Mikel Merino, who is set to join Arsenal.

However, Romano has revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Soler 'could probably be the next one' for West Ham, as their rampant summer activity continues.

Romano: West Ham Considering Soler

The midfielder has fallen out of favour at PSG

Having started just 12 Ligue 1 games last season for PSG, Soler has fallen out of favour at the Parc des Princes, with manager Luis Enrique often favouring the likes of Vitinha, Warren Zaire-Emery, Manuel Ugarte and Fabian Ruiz. The former Valencia man is subsequently available on the market this summer, with the Parisians willing to part ways with the 27-year-old just two years into his spell in the French capital.

The Irons have emerged as the frontrunners to sign Soler, as Lopetegui looks to bolster his midfield cohort. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano provided an update on West Ham's pursuit of the player:

"That (Soler) is a concrete option for West Ham. It's true, he's one of the names they have on their shortlist. And now, obviously they will also need to assess all the possibilities and consider all the options. They've been fantastic in the summer transfer window. Wan-Bissaka was also a tough one, not an easy deal. They've been able to get it done on player and club side, and it was a complicated negotiation. "Todibo was a crazy saga. So they've been putting a lot of efforts into bringing in these new players in recent weeks. Now they are considering Carlos Soler, it's true, it's a possibility. I think he could probably be the next one.

PSG are understood to be willing to accept an offer in the region of £17 million for Soler, a modest fee that West Ham will believe makes him attainable. Described as 'dangerous' by Luis Enrique, the Spain international would add guile and passing ability to an Irons midfield department that currently lacks the ability to progress the ball effectively.

Soler's Ligue 1 Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 24 Goals 2 Assists 2 Pass Accuracy 85.7% Key Passes Per 90 1.65 Progressive Passes Per 90 6.12 Tackles Per 90 1.24 Interceptions Per 90 0.41

West Ham Interested in Abraham

A striker could be next on the list

As well as strengthening in midfield, Lopetegui is eager to move on from ageing players Michail Antonio and Danny Ings up front, and acquire competition for new addition Fullkrug. The Hammers are reportedly interested in signing Roma striker Tammy Abraham, who could be available for just £25 million this summer.

Abraham struggled with injury last season, meaning he started just two Serie A games all campaign. Roma are said to be willing to sanction a move for the former Chelsea man, with AC Milan and Bournemouth also expressing interest. The Cherries want to replace Dominic Solanke with the 26-year-old, while the player's preferred destination is currently the San Siro.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 14/08/2024