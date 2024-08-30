Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Carlos Soler is on his way to London for medical tests ahead of his move to West Ham United, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

The Hammers are edging closer to securing the 27-year-old’s arrival on a season-long loan ahead of the transfer deadline, with Soler now arriving in the UK ahead of the proposed move.

According to Romano, West Ham will cover Soler’s salary in full as part of the agreement with PSG and will have an option to strike a permanent deal for the Spaniard next summer.

Soler could soon replace midfielder James Ward-Prowse at the London Stadium, as the Englishman is now nearing a move to Nottingham Forest.

Soler Nears West Ham Move

Flying to London for medical tests

Romano, writing on X, revealed that Soler is now on his way to London to complete a loan move to West Ham ahead of the transfer deadline:

The Spanish international is set to depart PSG just two years after joining from Valencia, following a season of struggles at Parc des Princes under manager Luis Enrique.

Last season, Soler made just 12 starts in Ligue 1 and now aims to depart for a significant role in Julen Lopetegui’s squad.

West Ham Duo ‘Close’ to Saudi Switch

Zouma and Aguerd could leave before deadline

West Ham defensive duo Kurt Zouma and Nayef Aguerd are on course to complete moves to the Saudi Pro League, Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

Clubs in the Middle East appear to be eyeing late moves for the Hammers’ centre-backs, with Al-Orobah interested in Zouma and Al-Ittihad proposing a loan move for Aguerd, according to Sheth.

Zouma signed for West Ham in 2021 and was appointed captain last year, while Aguerd joined a year later, in 2022.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 30-08-24.